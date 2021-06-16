Brighton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Graham Potter steered the Seagulls to safety once again last season and the aim on the south coast will be to climb the table this time

Brighton begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Turf Moor to face Sean Dyche's Burnley on August 14.

Their first home game of the season comes the following week when they welcome newly promoted Watford to the Amex and that game is followed by a game against Everton on August 28.

See Brighton's full Premier League fixture schedule below.

Brighton Premier League 2021-22 fixtures