Brighton & Hove Albion have officially been crowned the most 'Built Different' club in the English football pyramid for the 2025-26 season, topping the comprehensive Midnite Built Different Index that ranks all 92 Premier League and EFL clubs across nine measures. While the Seagulls soar at the summit, the traditional 'Big Six' have found life much harder, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea languishing well behind the leaders.

Seagulls soar to the summit of English football

Brighton & Hove Albion have secured top spot in the full Built Different Index, finishing with a weighted score of 1,894 points to edge out the competition. The South Coast club, long admired for their savvy recruitment and structural stability, finished 79 points clear of their nearest challengers, Swansea City. It is a result that validates the club's unique approach to the game, suggesting that their reputation for being "well run" translates into a toughness that few other teams can match across the 92 clubs in the professional pyramid.

The success of the Seagulls is no fluke, as they perform consistently well across all nine metrics used to calculate the final standings. In a sport where the biggest spenders usually dominate the conversation, Brighton’s rise to the top of this particular table offers a refreshing perspective. They spot players early, sell them for absurd money, replace them without much fuss and carry on. Now they have another title nobody else knew existed until five minutes ago.

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Welsh giants and North East rivals battle for the podium

Swansea City claimed a silver medal in the rankings, finishing as the highest-ranked Welsh club with 1,815 points. Their position is heavily influenced by the sheer logistics of being a Welsh club in the English system, where geography often acts as an extra opponent. For some clubs, an away day means an hour on the motorway. For Swansea, it can turn into a full expedition before anyone has even reached the turnstiles. That travel, combined with their weather profile and support figures, puts them right near the top.

The battle for third place was one of the tightest in the entire Index, with Middlesbrough narrowly pipping Newcastle United by the thinnest of margins. Boro finished on 1,808 points, just a single point ahead of the Magpies in fourth. It is exactly the sort of gap that becomes a full regional argument before anyone has checked the maths. Both clubs score well because North East football comes with plenty of distance and difficult conditions. The support matters too. These are clubs closely tied to the places they come from, and the Index rewards that.

Portsmouth and Plymouth outperform the Premier League elite

In one of the most surprising twists of the Index, Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle have both managed to outrank the traditional heavyweights of the Premier League. Pompey finished fifth, while Plymouth secured sixth, placing both clubs above the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United. Yes, that's Portsmouth, and no, we haven't found a table from 2008. The Fratton Park outfit benefited significantly from their South Coast geography and a strong performance across the wider factors, reminding the football world that their passionate fan base remains one of the most resilient in the country despite their years away from the top flight.

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Plymouth’s inclusion in the top six is equally impressive and largely driven by the staggering commitment of their traveling support. Their away calendar often looks like someone has deliberately tried to make every journey awkward. Their supporters regularly travel distances that would make plenty of fans reconsider their life choices. The Index gives that proper credit. While Plymouth might be a lovely coastline, it is a terrible place to depart from on a Tuesday night for a game in the north.

Reputation counts for nothing as big clubs tumble

One of the defining features of the Built Different Index is its complete lack of interest in reputation or historical trophy hauls. This is why the traditional "Big Six" find themselves scattered throughout the middle of the pack rather than occupying their usual spots at the top. Arsenal are the highest-ranked of the traditional giants in 10th place, followed by Liverpool in 19th. Manchester City sit 24th, Manchester United are 30th, Chelsea rank 35th, and Tottenham Hotspur are way down in 40th. Traditional league tables reward the clubs that win the most games. This one rewards a different set of experiences, focusing on the grit required to navigate the English football landscape.

The Index highlights that having a world-class squad does little to help when you are facing the atmospheric and logistical hurdles that smaller clubs deal with on a weekly basis. You can have the best squad in the country, but that does not help much when Plymouth are collecting points for driving halfway across Britain and Blackpool are playing in weather that turns every corner into a battle for supremacy. That is why the order looks strange, but also why it's a great deal of fun.

Derby day drama as Manchester and Merseyside are split

Even within the Index, local rivalries remain as fierce as ever. In Manchester, City managed to edge out United, ranking 24th to United's 30th. City take the overall Manchester bragging rights by six places, although United have a decent response. The Red Devils can take solace in the fact that they finished first in 'The Twelfth Man' category, which measures stadium capacity utilisation and attendance relative to the local population. City win the full table, but United win the crowd argument. As is often the case in Manchester, nothing has been settled outright, and both sides will find statistics to support their own claims of superiority in the city.

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On Merseyside, the gap was much wider, with Liverpool finishing 19th while Everton languished in 46th. That 27-place gap is one of the clearer derby results in the Index. Despite the proximity of the two clubs, Liverpool performed better across the overall mix of factors. Interestingly, their shortest away trip of the season is the mere 2.2-mile journey to Everton. At that distance, calling it an away day is feels pretty wild. Meanwhile, in South Wales, the disparity was even greater; Swansea’s second-place finish put them 42 places ahead of rivals Cardiff City in 44th.

Birmingham City hit rock bottom in the rankings

At the very bottom of the table, Birmingham City have the unwanted honour of finishing 92nd out of the 92 clubs. With a weighted score of just 328, the Blues found themselves at the base of the Index primarily due to their central location. Being based in the middle of the country makes a lot of away travel relatively manageable, which is useful in real life and terrible for this Index. Birmingham recorded the lowest total seasonal mileage and one of the shortest maximum away journeys in the entire league system. Essentially, they are too central for their own good in a system that rewards the hardship of long-distance travel.

Joining Birmingham in the bottom three are Walsall in 91st and Shrewsbury Town in 90th, with the Index creators quick to point out that this doesn't reflect a lack of character at these clubs, merely that they didn't hit the "extremes" required to score highly.

Explore the full Built Different Index by Midnite