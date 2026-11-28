Team News & Squad Latest

Brighton are without Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Jaouen Hadjam, Malick Junior Yalcouye and Zadok Yohanna through injury, while Costinha is suspended. The projected XI is Bart Verbruggen, Olivier Boscagli, Luka Vuskovic, Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, Maxim De Cuyper, Pascal Gross, Chema Andres, Diego Gomez, Yasin Ayari and Georginio Rutter.

Newcastle have two injury absentees in Ewen Jaouen and Joelinton, and no suspensions are listed. Their projected XI is Lukas Hornicek, Lewis Hall, Daniel Burn, Malick Thiaw, Amar Dedic, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, Lewis Miley, Joseph Willock, Harvey Barnes and William Osula.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 The American Express Community Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday at the American Express Community Stadium. The home side sit second in the table, while Newcastle are down in 13th.

Fabian Hurzeler's team arrive in good spirits after a midweek Conference League win. A heavily rotated Brighton side beat Universitatea Craiova 4-0, with Ibrahim Osman scoring twice and adding an assist.

That result answered a 2-0 defeat at Hull City last weekend, which ended a run of Premier League wins over Manchester City and Brentford. Hurzeler has also spoken about competition for places on the wing, with Yankuba Minteh back from injury and pushing for a start.

Newcastle come to the south coast without a win in their last four league games. They drew 2-2 with Arsenal last time out, but goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek was left to reflect on a shot from Noni Madueke that clipped the top of his glove for the equaliser.

Hornicek has faced scrutiny after errors against Coventry, Everton and Arsenal, and Matthias Jaissle will want a more secure display at the back.

Brighton have won three of the last five meetings between these sides, but Newcastle took the most recent one 3-1 in May. Here is how to watch the game, with TV channel details below.

Form

Brighton have won four of their last five games and lost one, with no draws. Their most recent match was a 4-0 Conference League win over Universitatea Craiova, and the only defeat was 2-0 at Hull City in the Premier League. They have scored eight goals and conceded two, keeping four clean sheets, including a 2-0 home win over Brentford.

Newcastle have won one, drawn two and lost two. They drew 2-2 with Arsenal in their latest game and lost 3-1 to Everton in the Carabao Cup. Across the five matches they have scored six goals and conceded seven, and their only win was 2-0 at Crystal Palace.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 3-1 Newcastle win at home in the Premier League on 2 May 2026. Across the last five meetings Brighton have won three and Newcastle one, with one draw. Brighton have scored seven goals in those games and Newcastle six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brighton are second and Newcastle are 13th.