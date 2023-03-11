Brest vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will travel away from home to take on Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday.
Christopher Galtier's team has a healthy eight-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Marseille. However, he needs his team to bounce back after their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.
The hosts have registered just one victory in their last six matches but that came in their last outing against Strasbourg. They will hope to take confidence from that win and take advantage of PSG's possible low dressing-room morale to spring a surprise.
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain date & kick-off time
Where to watch Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain on TV & live stream online
The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and streamed on the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom (UK).
Brest team news and squad
Brest will be without Mahdi Camara, who was sent off from the bench during the game against Lille. He will serve his suspension and thus miss the clash against the defending champions.
Jeremy Le Douaron picked up an injury against Strasbourg and is a doubt for the game. He may join the treatment room which already has Kenny Lala, Felix Lemarechal, Mathias Pereira Lage and Karamoko Dembele.
Brest possible XI: Bizot; Fadiga, Dari, Brassier, Duverne; Belkebla, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Honorat, Mounie, Del Castillo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bizot, Blazquez, Coudert
Defenders
Chardonnet, Duverne, Brassier, Herelle, Dari, Uronen, Loko, Fadiga
Midfielders
Lees-Melou, Belkebla, Magnetti, Honorat, Del Castillo, Belaili
Forwards
Cardona, Slimani, Camblan, Remy, Mounie, Elis, Arconte
PSG team news & squad
PSG will miss Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele due to various injury issues.
Marquinhos will be out of action for at least ten days after suffering from an abdominal muscle injury. Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle on Friday and is following the usual recovery protocol.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Bernat, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier, Lavallee
Defenders
Ramos, Bitshiabu, Bernat, Pembele
Midfielders
Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Gharbi, Mendes
Forwards
Messi, Ekitike, Housni, Mbappe.