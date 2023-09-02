Brentford vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford and Bournemouth face each other in a Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. The visitors will be looking to record their first win of the season, while the hosts will be keen to climb up the table with a win.

Brentford registered draws against Tottenham and Crystal Palace and also managed to beat Fulham in their 2022-23 season so far. On the other hand, Bournemouth are heading into this tie on the back of back-to-back defeats against Tottenham and Liverpool.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The game between Brentford and Bournemouth will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Brentford vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The fixture will not be televised in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Thomas Strakosha was sidelined with a minor injury but has been deemed fit to play on Saturday. Mikkel Damsgaard has missed Brentford's recent games due to an adductor issue and will be unavailable.

Long-term injuries have also sidelined Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste, while Ivan Toney is still serving a lengthy suspension.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has confirmed that Ben Mee will be available for the fixture. The club's 2022/23 Supporters' Player of the Season is yet to feature in the Premier League this campaign due to injury.

Brentford predicted XI: Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Bech Sorensen, Mee, Zanka, Goode, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Canos

Bournemouth team news

The fitness of Adam Smith and Marcus Tavernier is being assessed, though this match might be too early for their comeback.

Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes, Dango Ouattara, and Alex Scott continue to be sidelined due to injuries.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Cook, Billing; Brooks, Christie, Semenyo; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Radu Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Mephem, Greenwood, Hill Midfielders: Rothwell, Christie, Billing, Kilkenny, H. Traore Forwards: Kluivert, Solanke, Anthony, Moore, Brooks

Head-to-Head Record

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 107678 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 45% Manchester City

16% Arsenal

15% Manchester United

12% Liverpool

6% Chelsea

6% Other 107678 Votes

Date Match Competition January 2023 Brentford 2 - 0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League October 2022 AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Brentford Premier League May 2021 Brentford 3 - 1 AFC Bournemouth Championship May 2021 AFC Bournemouth 1 - 0 Brentford Championship April 2021 AFC Bournemouth 0 - 1 Brentford Championship

Useful links