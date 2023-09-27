Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Brentford will host Arsenal in the third round of the Carabao Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.
The hosts have only managed to win twice this season and one of those victories came in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, against Newport County. They are winless in their last four league games and have lost their last two games in a row.
The Gunners, on the other hand, are heading into the mid-week Cup tie on the back of a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their first North London Derby of the season. They will be looking to return to winning ways with what should be a straightforward challenge away from home.
Brentford vs Arsenal kick-off time
The game between Brentford and Arsenal will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams
The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Brentford team news
Brentford's injury woes continue to mount as Kevin Schade, who recently suffered an adductor injury during the warm-up before the Everton game, is now set to undergo surgery and will be sidelined for months.
Ben Mee is expected to be out for several weeks with a muscle injury, while Mikkel Damsgaard is consulting a knee specialist. These three join the growing list of sidelined players, which includes Shandon Baptiste, Josh Dasilva, and Rico Henry.
Brentford predicted IX: Strakosha; Roerslev, Jorgensen, Ajer, Hickey; Onyeka, Janelt, Ghoddos; Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Wissa.
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe
|Defenders:
|Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Goode, Hickey, Roerslev
|Midfielders:
|Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa
|Forwards:
|Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Ghoddos
Arsenal team news
Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Arsenal's squad ahead of their Carabao Cup third-round clash with Brentford. Unfortunately, Declan Rice, who was substituted with a back issue during the North London derby, has not yet trained and remains uncertain for the upcoming game.
Bukayo Saka, who also came off during the derby, has been unable to participate in sessions, making his availability for the Brentford match questionable. Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Martinelli won't be fit for the game either.
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale, Soares, Saliba, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Havertz, Elneny, Jorginho, Nelson, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
|Defenders:
|Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
|Forwards:
|Jesus, Nelson, Nketiah
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2023
|Arsenal 1 - 1 Brentford
|Premier League
|September 2022
|Brentford 0 - 3 Arsenal
|Premier League
|February 2022
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Brentford
|Premier League
|August 2021
|Brentford 2 - 0 Arsenal
|Premier League
|September 2018
|Arsenal 3 - 1 Brentford
|Carabao Cup