Brentford vs West Ham: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Ritabrata Banerjee
All you need to know about the Premier League match between Brentford and West Ham, including kick-off time and team news.

Brentford are set to face West Ham United in a Premier League clash on Sunday at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Brentford's three-match winning streak in the Premier League came to an end last week when they went down 1-0 against Liverpool. The Bees, who are 10th in the league, will now aim to get the maximum points from their last three games of the season and finish as high as possible on the table.

West Ham shocked Manchester United by beating them 1-0 at home last week and then picked up an impressive 2-1 win over AZ in the Europa League League semi-final first leg. With their Premier League survival all but guaranteed after the win over Red Devils, they will now aim to end their campaign on a high.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs West Ham kick-off time

Date:May 14, 2023
Kick-off time:2pm BST
Venue:Gtech Community Stadium

The match between Brentford and West Ham will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium. It kicks off at 2pm BST.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford will continue to miss the services of Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard, Thomas Strakosha and skipper Pontus Jansson due to injuries.

Rico Henry suffered a hand injury while playing against Liverpool last week but he will be available for selection against West Ham.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen; Schade, Toney, Mbeumo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Raya, Cox
Defenders:Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens, Ajer
Midfielders:Janelt, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard
Forwards:Toney, Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo

West Ham team news

Gianluca Scamacca, Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna will not be available for selection due to injuries.

Michail Antonio suffered an injury during their Europa Conference League clash semi-final first-leg clash against AZ. While the attacker has recovered from the knock David Moyes may not risk ahead of the semi-final second leg.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Ings

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski
Defenders:Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson
Midfielders:Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini
Forwards:Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the last five meetings between the two teams, Brentford have won on three occasions while West Ham won twice.

DateMatchCompetition
7/1/2023Brentford 0-1 West HamFA Cup
31/12/2022West Ham 0-2 BrentfordPremier League
10/4/2022Brentford 2-0 West HamPremier League
3/10/2021West Ham 1-2 BrentfordPremier League
31/7/2021Brentford 0-1 West HamFriendly

