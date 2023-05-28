Brentford vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier League champions Manchester City will be looking to finish their season with 29 wins from 38 games when they take on European hopefuls Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.
With 89 points in their kitty, Pep Guardiola's men have had to part with only 22 points this season including the two in the two-goal draw against Brighton and Hove Albion in the midweek.
Thomas Frank's side defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in their last outing to possibly snatch a place in the Europa Conference League play-off round.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Brentford vs Man City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Gtech Community Stadium
The Premier League game between Brentford and Manchester City is scheduled for May 28, 2023, at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, West London, England.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Brentford vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams
|GOAL
|Live updates
The game will not be televised in the UK, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squadsGetty
Brentford team news
Ivan Toney is banned till January 2024, while Brentford are also without captain Pontus Jansson and Keane Lewis-Potter on account of injuries.
Christian Norgaard is also a huge doubt with an Achilles problem, and Mathias Jensen should see himself start in the middle.
The goalscoring responsibilities are on Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade once again.
Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Raya, Strakosha, Cox
|Defenders:
|Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens
|Midfielders:
|Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos, Damsgaard
|Forwards:
|Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo
Man City team news
After being withdrawn early in the Brighton draw, Phil Foden will be a doubt - as is Nathan Ake. It is unlikely that Guardiola will risk the duo.
Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte were all rested for Wednesday's tie and one of two of them may be part of the rotations for the weekend tie.
The likes of Sergio Gomez, Cole Palmer, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips will also push for starts.
Man City possible XI: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Gomez; Silva, Phillips, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Dias, Ake, Stones, Laporte, Akanji, Gomez, Mendy, Walker, Lewis
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Palmer, Foden, Grealish, Mahrez
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Alvarez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 12, 2022
|Manchester City 1-2 Brentford
|Premier League
|February 10, 2022
|Manchester City 2-0 Brentford
|Premier League
|December 30, 2021
|Brentford 0-1 Manchester City
|Premier League
|December 27, 1937
|Brentford 2-1 Manchester City
|Premier League
|December 25, 1937
|Manchester City 0-2 Brentford
|Premier League