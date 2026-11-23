Team News & Squad Latest

Brentford head into the match with a significant number of absentees. Antoni Milambo, Rico Henry, Fabio Carvalho, Joshua Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, and Nathan Collins are all sidelined through injury, while Igor Thiago serves a suspension. Keith Andrews is expected to start Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with a projected outfield lineup including Sepp van den Berg, Jannik Schuster, Michael Kayode, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Kevin Schade, Mamadou Sangare, Keane Lewis-Potter, Dango Ouattara, Vitaly Janelt, and Callum Wilson.

Everton report no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to west London. David Moyes names a projected XI featuring Jordan Pickford in goal, a back four of Jarrad Branthwaite, Merlin Roehl, James Tarkowski, and Vitaliy Mykolenko, with Harrison Armstrong, James Garner, Tyler Dibling, Tyrique George, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall supporting lone striker Thierno Barry. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Brentford vs Everton Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 23 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford host Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium in west London in a Premier League fixture that carries real significance for both clubs' ambitions in the top half of the table.

Keith Andrews' Brentford arrive at this game in uncertain form. The Bees have won just one of their last four Premier League outings, with a narrow defeat to Brighton their most recent league outing before the international break.

Everton travel to west London in considerably better shape. David Moyes' side sit sixth in the Premier League with 16 points, level with fifth-placed Chelsea and just two points off fourth-placed Liverpool.

The Toffees have won three of their last five across all competitions, including back-to-back victories over Coventry City and Newcastle United in the Premier League. Moyes will be encouraged by the squad's collective output, even as he manages the reintegration of Jack Grealish, who returns to contention after a month-long absence for a disciplinary breach.

Midfield has been a particular strength for Everton this season. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the club's standout performers, driving the team forward with energy and ball-carrying ability that has drawn England recognition calls, even if Thomas Tuchel ultimately left him out of the recent Nations League squad.

Brentford will be without a number of key players through injury, placing greater responsibility on the shoulders of those available to Andrews. The home side need a response after conceding two without reply against Brighton.

Read on below for full details on how to watch Brentford vs Everton live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and head-to-head record.

Form

Brentford have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League. The Bees did record a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in that run, though losses to Liverpool and Sunderland in the Carabao Cup also featured.

Everton have won three and lost two of their last five across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent Premier League outing was a 3-1 win at Coventry City, and they also beat Newcastle United 1-0 away in the league. The two defeats in that period came against Arsenal and Chelsea, both by a 2-0 scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Premier League, Brentford have won one, Everton have won one, and three matches have ended level. The previous encounter at Goodison Park in January 2026 saw Brentford run out 4-2 winners.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Brentford sit eighth while Everton are sixth ahead of this fixture.