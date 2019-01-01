Breaking News: Manchester City Lose De Bruyne to injury again
Getty Images
Kevin De Bruyne has left Manchester City’s Premier League game against Tottenham with an apparent injury before half-time.
The Belgium international midfielder was replaced by Fernandinho after going down with no contact after attempting a shot.
City’s reigning player of the year has only completed 90 minutes for the team five times this season, already missing long periods with a pair of knee injuries and a hamstring problem.
