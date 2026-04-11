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Breaking news: Al-Hilal Hospital has admitted a new patient on the eve of the team’s match against Al-Sadd

Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd
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S. Inzaghi
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Another injury has struck Italian manager Simone Inzaghi’s squad.

Al-Hilal have suffered another blow ahead of Monday’s eagerly anticipated round-of-16 clash with Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League.

Just hours ago the club confirmed that Mohammed Kano and Malcom de Oliveira have both sustained hamstring injuries, ruling them out of the Al-Sadd encounter.

In a fresh medical bulletin issued on Saturday evening, the club confirmed that Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has sustained a quadriceps injury and will not travel with the squad to Jeddah.

Scans scheduled for later today will clarify the severity of the injury and his expected recovery time, complicating Italian coach Simone Inzaghi’s preparations.

These fresh doubts over Koulibaly’s fitness come on top of existing absences for Nasser Al-Dossari, Sultan Mandash and Youssef Akchichek.

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