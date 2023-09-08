Brazil vs Bolivia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier between Brazil and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil will take on Bolivia in their first qualifier for the 2026 World Cup on Friday at the Mangueirao Stadium.

The Selecao have only managed to win one out of their last four fixtures and that run includes their defeat to Croatia that sealed their 2022 World Cup fate. Brazil's interim coach Fernando Diniz will be desperate to start their qualifying campaign on a positive note.

The good thing for six-time World champions is that they are up against a team who have only managed one win in their last 11 fixtures across all competitions. Bolivia have only qualified three times for the World Cup and their last appearance was all the way back in 1994.

Brazil vs Bolivia kick-off time

Date: September 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 1.45 am BST Venue: Mangueirao Stadium

The game between Brazil and Bolivia will be played at the Mangueirao Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 1.45 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Brazil vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be televised in the UK, but Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

The biggest headline for the Brazil team is the inclusion of Neymar, who recently signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

He's joined by a significant number of Premier League players. Goalkeepers Alisson and Ederson, as well as Newcastle United's Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, and the unexpected Matheus Cunha are all part of the Selecao squad.

Manchester United's Antony has been removed from the team by the Brazilian FA following recent domestic abuse allegations.

Absent due to injury are Vinicius Junior and his Real Madrid teammate Eder Militao. Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United has been left out of the squad.

Brazil predicted XI: Alisson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Caio Henrique; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Perri Defenders: Marquinhos, Danilo, Lodi, Ibañez, Vanderson, Henrique, Magalhães, Nino Midfielders: Casemiro, Guimarães, Veiga, Joelinton, Andre Forwards: Neymar, Jesus, Richarlison, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Cunha, Martinelli

Bolivia team news

Bolivia is dealing with several injuries as they head to Brazil, notably missing Jeyson Chura and Jesus Sagredo.

Despite being part of the team that played against Chile in June, both Danny Bejarano and Ramiro Vaca have been excluded from the squad by manager Gustavo Costas.

Bolivia predicted XI: Lampe; Jose Sagredo, Quinteros, Roca; Diego Bejarano, Cespedes, Quiroga, Fernandez, Miguelito; Algaranaz, Moreno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Adorno, Poveda, Uraezaña Defenders: Sagredo, Bejarano, Jusino, Fernández, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Roca, Suárez, Cuéllar, Vaca, Álvarez, Durán, Morales, Rocha, Romero, Severiche, Velasco Midfielders: Saucedo, Villarroel, Arrascaita, Céspedes, Villamil, Ursino, Abastoflor, Moreno, Salazar, Salvatierra, Sejas, Vaca Forwards: Martins, Algarañaz, Ábrego, Terceros, Cuéllar, Martínez, Monteiro, Nava, Alipaz, Briceño, Quaglio, Uzeda, Villarroel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2022 Bolivia 0 - 4 Brazil World Cup qualifier October 2020 Brazil 5 - 0 Bolivia World Cup qualifier June 2019 Brazil 3 - 0 Bolivia Copa America October 2017 Bolivia 0 - 0 Brazil World Cup qualifier October 2016 Brazil 5 - 0 Bolivia World Cup qualifier

