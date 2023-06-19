How to watch the international friendly match between Brazil and Senegal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming for their second consecutive win over an African side, Brazil are set to lock horns against Senegal in an international friendly in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Beginning his charge as interim manager of the South American side with a 2-1 upset against Morocco, Ramon Menezes led his men to a 4-1 win over Guinea on Saturday.

Senegal have already qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals regardless of their 1-1 draw with Benin. However, Saturday's result brought an end to Aliou Cisse's side's perfect record in the qualifiers in Group L.

Brazil vs Senegal kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Jose Alvalade Stadium

It will kick off at 8 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Brazil vs Senegal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised live in the UK, but you can follow live updates on GOAL. The Brazilian national team's Twitter account (@CBF_Futebol) should also provide live in-game updates and match highlights after the game.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Rogrygo and Vinicius Junior will continue alongside Richarlison in attack, after the Real Madrid pair were among the scorers against Guinea.

Newcastle United's Joelinton also made good use of his Brazil debut by adding his name on the scoresheet, along with Militao, and the duo should also find themselves playing from the first whistle.

Meanwhile, Vanderson would need to displace Danilo at right-back in order to realise his debut.

Whereas familiar names like Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta are also expected to keep their place in the XI.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Vanderson, Militao, Marquinhos, Lucas; Casemiro, Joelinton, Paqueta; Rodrygo, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton Defenders: Ibanez, Eder Militao, Maquinhos, Nino, Danilo, Vanderson, Alex Telles, Ayrton Lucas Midfielders: Andre, Gumiares, Casemiro, Joelinton Forwards: Paqueta, Malcolm, Pedro, Raphael Veiga, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Rony, Vinicius Junior

Senegal team news

Kalidou Koulibaly is likely to be reinstated in the XI after ending up as an unused substitute against Benin, alongside RB Leipzig's Abdou Diallo at the back.

The Chelsea-linked Nicolas Jackson impressed the last time out, with Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr deployed on either side of the Villareal attacker.

Senegal possible XI: Dieng; Jakobs, Diallo, Koulibaly, Mendy; Kouyate, N Mendy, Ciss; Mane, Jackson, Sarr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dieng, Diaw, Gomis Defenders: F. Mendy, Koulibaly, Seck, Ndour, Jakobs, Niakhate, Sabaly, A. Diallo, Ballo-Toure Midfielders: I. Gueye, N. Mendy, Kouyate, Ciss, Lopy, P. Gueye, P. Sarr Forwards: H. Diallo, Jackson, Mane, Sakho, Diatta, I. Sarr, Ndiaye

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 10, 2019 Brazil 1-1 Senegal International friendly

