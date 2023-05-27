Brazil U20 vs Nigeria U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U20 World Cup

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Brazil and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Friday, Brazil U20 and Nigeria U20 will compete for three points in the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata.

Few countries can compete with Brazil in terms of player production, and the birthplace of Joga Bonito has another intriguing generation on the way. Their U20 World Cup, however, got off to a shaky start as Ramon Menezes' team lost 3-2 to Italy in their first encounter.

Given the calibre of their roster, a group-stage elimination in a tournament hosted by Argentina would be nothing short of a calamity. Santos attacker Marcos Leonardo scored twice in their opening game defeat, but the spotlight was on Andrey Santos, the 19-year-old midfielder who signed with Premier League club Chelsea in January.

Nigeria faces a difficult battle against the pre-tournament favourites, but they have their own quality roster. They lost 2-1 to the Dominican Republic in their opening World Cup game, although they had an impressive 25 shots. They might probably cause problems in Brazil.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil vs Nigeria kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 19:00 BST Venue: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata

Brazil U20 and Nigeria U20 face off on May 27 at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata at the U20 World Cup. Kickoff is set for 19:00 BST in the UK.

How to watch Brazil vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but it will be available to stream live online through FIFA+.

Team news & squads

Brazil team news

Brazil Possible XI: Mycael; Arthur, Pedroso, Renan, Kaiki; Savio, Santos, Gomes, Biro; Leonardo, Marquinhos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mycael, Kaique, dos Santos Defenders: Tobias, Renan, Arthur, Kaiki, Dhominique, Mendes, Pedroso, Augusto Midfielders: Santos, Martins, Gomes, Biro, Ronald, Falkoski Forwards: Marquinhos, Leonardo, Savio, Giovani, Nascimento, Giovane, Kevin, Macedo, Viana

Nigeria team news

Nigeria Possible XI: Aniagboso; Bameyi, Fredrick, Ogwuche, Agbalaka; Daga, Eletu; Muhammad, S. Lawal, Jude; S.F. Lawal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Aniagboso, Nwosu, Utoblo Defenders: Fredrick, Bameyi, SF Lawal, Ogwuche, Agbalaka, Israel, Njoku, Augustine Midfielders: Eletu, Daga, S. Lawal, Nadi, Ibrahim Forwards: Jude, Sarki, Emmanuel, K. Ibrahim, John

Head-to-Head Record

These two squads have never faced off against each other.

Useful links