Brazil expecting better Neymar at Copa America than they got at 2018 World Cup

Tite believes a forward who has endured another injury-hit season at Paris Saint-Germain will be ready for more international action this summer

Neymar is expected to be “in better condition at the Copa America than he was in the World Cup”, with boss Tite having no concerns over the forward.

Twelve months ago, the Selecao were sweating on the fitness of a talismanic presence heading towards a major international tournament.

Neymar did return in time to lead a charge for global glory on Russian soil, but was understandably rusty after seeing his club campaign cut short.

Another untimely knock has been suffered this season, with the 27-year-old having been sidelined since January.

He was, however, able to take in 45 minutes of PSG’s 3-1 win over Monaco on Sunday as they toasted another title success.

Tite believes Neymar will be back to peak fitness by the time more honours are chased down with his country this summer, with Brazil confident a star man will be ready for a Copa on home soil.

“He has already come back and we are going to hope for his rapid return [to form]," Tite said

"It's a process of normal progress."

The Brazil boss added on a man who only returned to action in pre-tournament friendlies heading into the 2018 World Cup: "Now there is a big difference - there is more time before the start of the Copa America, and consequently that allows for a better recovery in order to reach a higher technical level, too.

"He could be in better condition at the Copa America than he was in the World Cup."

While pleased to see Neymar back in action, Brazil are still waiting to discover whether another exciting attacking talent will be available to them.

Real Madrid teenager Vinicius Junior is nursing ankle ligament damage, but could be brought back into the Blancos fold for a Liga clash with on Thursday.

Tite is closely monitoring the 18-year-old’s progress, adding on a player he hopes to have at his disposal this summer: "The Brazil Football Confederation has provided us with the means to monitor not only Vinicius but other players.

"It's important not only to attend their games but also their training sessions. We will do so."