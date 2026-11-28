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Braunschweig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Eintracht Stadion

Braunschweig host VfL Wolfsburg in the 2. Bundesliga at Eintracht Stadion in Braunschweig. The two sides head into the match in contrasting form.

Braunschweig sit 12th. Lars Kornetka's side won 2-1 away to 1. FC Nuremberg in their most recent match, following a 0-0 draw against Energie Cottbus and a 3-1 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld.

Wolfsburg arrive in fourth place. Tobias Strobl's side beat Holstein Kiel 3-0 last weekend and have kept clean sheets in three of their last five matches.

Braunschweig will want to end their inconsistent run at home, but they will need a steadier performance against a side from the top half of the table.

Wolfsburg have picked up points in the league recently, but lost away to Hertha BSC in Berlin and against SC Freiburg in the DFB Cup. They will now look to show that defensive solidity again in Braunschweig.

Details on how to follow the match and key information about the fixture appear below.

This week: What's been happening at Braunschweig and VfL Wolfsburg?

Braunschweig have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games. They won 2-1 away to 1. FC Nuremberg on 21 November, after a 0-0 draw against Energie Cottbus and a 3-1 defeat to Arminia Bielefeld. They also beat Hannover 96 2-0 in late October. Across those five games, including a 4-1 friendly defeat to Paderborn, they scored six goals and conceded eight.

Wolfsburg have three wins and two defeats. They beat Holstein Kiel 3-0 on 21 November, having previously won 2-0 against Osnabrück. They also lost 2-1 away to Hertha BSC, then 3-2 to SC Freiburg in the DFB Cup. Across those five games, including a 2-0 friendly win over Union Berlin, they scored 10 goals, conceded five and kept three clean sheets.

Braunschweig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Line-ups

Braunschweig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Form

Braunschweig vs VfL Wolfsburg: Head-to-head record

Braunschweig vs VfL Wolfsburg: League tables