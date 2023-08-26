Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bournemouth will host Tottenham in the third matchday of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday. The Cherries are winless in their first two matches and will hope to get their first win of the season against Spurs who have gotten off to an unbeaten start under Ange Postecoglou.
Pape Sarr scored for Tottenham as they beat Manchester United in their last outing and will be confident about taking all three points away from home as well. Antoine Semenyo was the only Bournemouth player on the scoresheet in their previous outing which was a defeat at the hands of Liverpool.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Bournemouth vs Tottenham kick-off time
|Date:
|August 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12.30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Vitality Stadium
The game between Bournemouth and Tottenham will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Bournemouth team news
Bournemouth have secured the signing of Tyler Adams from Leeds United for their midfield but his debut will be delayed, as he is still recovering from a hamstring issue.
The Cherries' injury list has grown. Along with Adams, the injured include fellow newcomer Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara, Ryan Fredericks, and Emiliano Marcondes. Additionally, Lewis Cook and Adam Smith are both categorized as doubtful, potentially further depleting the squad.
Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Rothwell, Billing; Semenyo, Traore, Anthony; Solanke.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neto, Radu
|Defenders:
|Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Mephem, Greenwood, Hill
|Midfielders:
|Rothwell, Christie, Billing, Kilkenny, H. Traore
|Forwards:
|Kluivert, Solanke, Anthony, Moore, Brooks
Tottenham team news
Spurs supporters will be waiting for an update on James Maddison's injury but he should be able to continue. Several players, including Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Alfie Whiteman continue to recover from surgical procedures.
Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Lloris, Austin
|Defenders:
|Van de Ven, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Royal, Spence
|Midfielders:
|Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski
|Forwards:
|Son, Richarlison, Solomon, Veliz
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 2023
|Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3 AFC Bournemouth
|Premier League
|October 2022
|AFC Bournemouth 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|July 2020
|AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|November 2019
|Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 2 AFC Bournemouth
|Premier League
|May 2019
|AFC Bournemouth 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
Useful links
- Match preview article
- Bournemouth team page
- Tottenham team page
- Football on TV in the UK
Best TNT Sport deals and offers for the 2023-24 football season
Who will win the Premier League title this season?
Thanks for voting.Results will be shared soon.
Who will win the Premier League title this season?