Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will host Tottenham in the third matchday of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday. The Cherries are winless in their first two matches and will hope to get their first win of the season against Spurs who have gotten off to an unbeaten start under Ange Postecoglou.

Pape Sarr scored for Tottenham as they beat Manchester United in their last outing and will be confident about taking all three points away from home as well. Antoine Semenyo was the only Bournemouth player on the scoresheet in their previous outing which was a defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST Venue: Vitality Stadium

The game between Bournemouth and Tottenham will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth have secured the signing of Tyler Adams from Leeds United for their midfield but his debut will be delayed, as he is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

The Cherries' injury list has grown. Along with Adams, the injured include fellow newcomer Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara, Ryan Fredericks, and Emiliano Marcondes. Additionally, Lewis Cook and Adam Smith are both categorized as doubtful, potentially further depleting the squad.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Rothwell, Billing; Semenyo, Traore, Anthony; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Radu Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Aarons, Mephem, Greenwood, Hill Midfielders: Rothwell, Christie, Billing, Kilkenny, H. Traore Forwards: Kluivert, Solanke, Anthony, Moore, Brooks

Tottenham team news

Spurs supporters will be waiting for an update on James Maddison's injury but he should be able to continue. Several players, including Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Alfie Whiteman continue to recover from surgical procedures.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Austin Defenders: Van de Ven, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Royal, Spence Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Solomon, Veliz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 3 AFC Bournemouth Premier League October 2022 AFC Bournemouth 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League July 2020 AFC Bournemouth 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League November 2019 Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 2 AFC Bournemouth Premier League May 2019 AFC Bournemouth 1 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

Useful links