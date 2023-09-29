Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Struggling Bournemouth will welcome unbeaten Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday as the latter aim to cut the gap between them and log leaders, Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Bournemouth have had a difficult start to lift under their new manager Andoni Iraola so far and have yet to win in the league. It took a miracle for them to escape the relegation scare last season and it feels like they are sleepwalking towards another relegation scrap.

And although the Cherries played well away at Brighton last weekend, they surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 as defensive blunders continue costing them dearly. With three points from six games, the hosts are just hovering around the drop zone, and come into this encounter off the back of a 2-0 EFL Cup third-round victory over Stoke City.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's men had to dig deep to see off Brentford 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium to seal progression to the EFL Cup fourth round in the midweek. The Gunners drew 2-2 with Spurs in the hotly-contested North London derby at the weekend, which felt like a defeat for Arteta’s side as they failed to control most of the game and blew away the lead twice.

Still, the Gunners are undefeated in the Premier League this season, having taken 14 points out of a possible 18 in their opening six matches, as they look once again to fight Manchester City for the league title.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Vitality Stadium

The game between Bournemouth and Arsenal will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Kick-off is scheduled at 3 pm BST in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom, but you can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has had a tough start in terms of the fixture list, but the injuries they have suffered early in the season haven't helped their case either, with the Spanish coach trying to usher in a new high-pressing style of play.

New signings Tyler Adams and Alex Scott continue to work their way towards fitness, with the former hoping to make his full debut here after coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 victory over Stoke City in the midweek. Ryan Fredericks and Emiliano Marcondes remain out with long-term injury problems.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Adams, Cook; Ouattara, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Neto, Randolph Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks, Adams Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Arsenal team news

The Gunners are still without the services of Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny, both of whom are long-term absentees. Thomas Partey (groin) picked up an injury just before the international break but may be fit to return here.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has a growing injury list, as the Spaniard was forced to take off Declan Rice midway through the North London derby owing to a back concern, while Leandro Trossard was a last-minute absentee due to a muscle problem picked up in training.

Both were not picked in the squad for the midweek EFL Cup third-round clash against Brentford and will be minor doubts here. Meanwhile, winger Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) remains out of contention and missed out on a place in the latest Brazil squad.

Arteta shuffled his pack on Wednesday night, with Aaron Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Kai Havertz all moving into the starting XI. The first-teamers should return to the starting lineup here, including Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, with Ramsdale set to stay on the sidelines in Premier League games.

Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu Midfielders: Rice, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 240620 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 48% Manchester City

16% Arsenal

13% Manchester United

13% Liverpool

5% Chelsea

6% Other 240620 Votes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4/3/23 Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth Premier League 20/8/22 Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal Premier League 28/1/20 Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal FA Cup 26/12/19 Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal Premier League 6/10/19 Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth Premier League

Useful links