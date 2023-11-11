Bournemouth vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Bournemouth and Newcastle United will be looking to return to winning ways when they clash in Saturday's Premier League fixture at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have a long way to go and they have to get themselves out of the drop zone. Secondly, Andoni Iraola's men will have to bounce back from the 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City last weekend.

Returning to his former home while challenging for the top-five in the league, Eddie Howe will also expect Newcastle to respond to the mid-week 2-0 Champions League loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on November 11 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

If the 6-1 scoreline was not enough, Alex Scott sustained a knee injury in the heavy Man City defeat.

However, Lewis Cook will be back from his ban to replace Scott in the middle.

Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Neto are ruled out through injuries, while Darren Randolph misses out due to illness.

The only goalscorer in the last game, Luis Sinisterra may start ahead of Marcus Tavernier this time around.

Bournemouth possible XI: Radu; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Rothwell; Christie, Semenyo, Sinisterra; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Aarons, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Newcastle team news

Apart from Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban, Bruno Guimaraes is suspended for Saturday's tie due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Forced off in the Dortmund loss, Callum Wilson is a doubt here, while Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Matt Targett, Javi Manquillo, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes remain confined to the treatment room.

Given the list of absentees, Howe will be looking at starting Miguel Almiron, while either Joelinton or Anthony Gordon should fill in for Wilson.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Hall; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Livramento, Gordon, Almiron.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 11, 2023 AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United Premier League December 20, 2022 Newcastle United 1-0 AFC Bournemouth Carabao Cup September 17, 2022 Newcastle United 1-1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League July 1, 2020 AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle United Premier League November 9, 2019 Newcastle United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League

