Dominic Solanke failed to score as AFC Bournemouth ended the season with a 1-0 win over Millwall in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Solanke and Zimbabwe defender Jordan Zemura played for the entirety of the game, with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Benik Afobe featuring for Millwall in the slim loss at the Vitality Stadium.

Millwall's outside hopes of a play-off place came to an end as they lost at Bournemouth, who have already secured promotion.

Kieffer Moore – who was the man of the match - came off the bench to score the only goal of the game in the 81st minute, with the assist coming from Philip Billing.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Oluwasemilogo Ajayi got an assist as West Bromwich Albion claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over Clarke Oduor’s Barnsley.

Ajayi’s assist took place on the hour mark when he created the chance that produced the fourth goal for his side.

Karlan Grant’s penalty and Adam Reach’s lob gave the Baggies a half-time lead before Matt Clarke and Grant again found the back of the net to ensure they whitewashed Barnsley.

Kenya’s Oduor was at fault as he conceded the 37th-minute penalty. The wing-back was adjudged to have tripped Jayson Molumby inside the box and referee Leigh Doughty did not hesitate to award the home side the penalty.

At John Smith’s Stadium, Senegal’s Mouhamado-Naby Sarr featured as Huddersfield claimed a 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Harry Toffolo and Duane Holmes scored for Sarr’s side, who were already sure of a play-off place.

At Kenilworth Road, Ghana’s Abdul Rahman Baba was yellow-carded as his Reading side was defeated 1-0 by Luton Town.

Harry Cornick scored the only goal of the game as Luton secured a Championship play-off. Nigeria’s Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru came on in the second half but his introduction did not prevent Luton from claiming the slim win against his side.

Elsewhere, Senegal’s Seny Timothy Dieng kept a clean sheet as Queens Park Rangers picked up a 1-0 victory against Swansea City.

Cameroon’s Jules Olivier Ntcham was introduced by Swansea in the 61st minute, but the change did not alter the scoreline as the away side claimed the win.

Finally, Ivory Coast’s Jean Michael Seri was withdrawn in the 72nd minute as Fulham suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

The victory over the league’s champions means United have made certain of their place in the play-offs.