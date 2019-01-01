Boufal rules out Southampton exit after transfer speculation

The Morocco international has dismissed rumours linking him with a move away from St Mary's Stadium this summer

Sofiane Boufal has disclosed he will spend the 2019-20 season at , thereby ruling out an exit this summer.

The 25-year-old is ready to help the Saints in the Premier League after spending last season on loan in with .

Towards the end of the 2017-18 campaign, Boufal fell out of favour under former Southampton boss Mark Hughes and has attracted interest from club Nice.

He has, however, made his way to Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad following a fine pre-season tour where he scored a goal against Feyenoord in July.

Article continues below

The international has played 17 minutes of league football this season for the Saints who have lost their first two matches and he is committed to contributing to the team's success.

"I want to deny any information about a possible transfer this summer, I'm 100% focused on my club, Southampton, ready and motivated to make a good season and help the club," Boufal tweeted.

Je tiens à démentir toutes informations concernant un éventuel transfert cet été , je suis à 100% focus sur mon club de @Southamptonfc prêt et motivé à faire une bonne saison et à aider le club #comeonsaints ⏳💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/3NmpCS634g — sofiane boufal (@sosoboufal19) August 21, 2019

The former winger will hope to make his second appearance of the season when Southampton visit and Hove Albion for Saturday's Premier League fixture.