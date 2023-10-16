Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Portugal will be looking to maintain a perfect record in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when they take on Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday.
The Selecao have not looked back since their quarter-final exit to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup and have secured their place in the upcoming European Championship after defeating all Group J opponents with an aggregate scoreline of 27-2. The two goals conceded were from the last outing against Slovakia, where Portugal won 3-2.
Meanwhile, assured of at least a play-off spot at the ongoing qualifiers, Bosnia-Herzegovina can possibly finish second in the group after beating Liechtenstein 2-0 at the weekend.
Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Portugal kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 16, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Bilino Polje
The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal will be played at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on October 16 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Sports Online and the Viaplay app.
Team news & squads
Bosnia-Herzegovina team news
With no fresh injuries reported, Bosnia boss Savo Milosevic will be tempted to name the same lineup from the Liechtenstein win.
Edin Dzeko should start up front, with Miralem Pjanic and Gojko Cimirot in the engine room.
The likes of Adnan Kovacevic, Rade Krunic, Benjamin Tahirovic and Kenan Kodro remain sidelined through injuries.
Bosnia-Herzegovina possible XI: Sehic; Dedic, Barisic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Pjanic, Cimirot; Stevanovic, Rahmanovic, Demirovic; Dzeko
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sehic, Piric, Vasilj
|Defenders:
|Kolasinac, Civic, Hadzikadunic, Gazibegovic, Ahmedhodzic, Dedic, Barisic, Gojkovic
|Midfielders:
|Pjanic, Cimirot, Stevanovic, Hadziahmetovic, Rahmanovic, Ziljkic, Varesanovic
|Forwards:
|Dzeko, Prevljak, Demirovic, Menalo, Bilbija, Hamulic
Portugal team news
Having made it to the 2024 Euro 2024 main event, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez would think of making a few changes from the game against Slovakia.
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to most notably start from the bench, apart from Bernardo Silva, Joao Palhinha and Rafael Leao.
The likes of Nelson Semedo, Goncalo Inacio, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Joao Felix and Diogo Jota can all start from the first whistle, while Joao Neves will also hope to make his international debut.
Portugal possible XI: Costa; Semedo, Inacio, Dias, Dalot; Vitinha, R. Neves, Fernandes; Felix, Ramos, Jota
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Sa, Costa
|Defenders:
|Semedo, A. Silva, Dias, Pereira, Inacio, Dalot, Cancelo, Gomes
|Midfielders:
|J. Neves, Palhinha, Fernandes, Otavio, R. Neves, Vitinha
|Forwards:
|Ronaldo, Ramos, B. Silva, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jun 17, 2023
|Portugal 3-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Nov 15, 2011
|Portugal 6-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Nov 11, 2011
|Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-0 Portugal
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|Nov 18, 2009
|Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-1 Portugal
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|Nov 14, 2009
|Portugal 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers