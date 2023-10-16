Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will be looking to maintain a perfect record in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when they take on Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday.

The Selecao have not looked back since their quarter-final exit to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup and have secured their place in the upcoming European Championship after defeating all Group J opponents with an aggregate scoreline of 27-2. The two goals conceded were from the last outing against Slovakia, where Portugal won 3-2.

Meanwhile, assured of at least a play-off spot at the ongoing qualifiers, Bosnia-Herzegovina can possibly finish second in the group after beating Liechtenstein 2-0 at the weekend.

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Portugal kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Bilino Polje

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Portugal will be played at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on October 16 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Sports Online and the Viaplay app.

Team news & squads

Bosnia-Herzegovina team news

With no fresh injuries reported, Bosnia boss Savo Milosevic will be tempted to name the same lineup from the Liechtenstein win.

Edin Dzeko should start up front, with Miralem Pjanic and Gojko Cimirot in the engine room.

The likes of Adnan Kovacevic, Rade Krunic, Benjamin Tahirovic and Kenan Kodro remain sidelined through injuries.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible XI: Sehic; Dedic, Barisic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Pjanic, Cimirot; Stevanovic, Rahmanovic, Demirovic; Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sehic, Piric, Vasilj Defenders: Kolasinac, Civic, Hadzikadunic, Gazibegovic, Ahmedhodzic, Dedic, Barisic, Gojkovic Midfielders: Pjanic, Cimirot, Stevanovic, Hadziahmetovic, Rahmanovic, Ziljkic, Varesanovic Forwards: Dzeko, Prevljak, Demirovic, Menalo, Bilbija, Hamulic

Portugal team news

Having made it to the 2024 Euro 2024 main event, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez would think of making a few changes from the game against Slovakia.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to most notably start from the bench, apart from Bernardo Silva, Joao Palhinha and Rafael Leao.

The likes of Nelson Semedo, Goncalo Inacio, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Joao Felix and Diogo Jota can all start from the first whistle, while Joao Neves will also hope to make his international debut.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Semedo, Inacio, Dias, Dalot; Vitinha, R. Neves, Fernandes; Felix, Ramos, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Sa, Costa Defenders: Semedo, A. Silva, Dias, Pereira, Inacio, Dalot, Cancelo, Gomes Midfielders: J. Neves, Palhinha, Fernandes, Otavio, R. Neves, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Ramos, B. Silva, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jun 17, 2023 Portugal 3-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Nov 15, 2011 Portugal 6-2 Bosnia-Herzegovina UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Nov 11, 2011 Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-0 Portugal UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Nov 18, 2009 Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-1 Portugal UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Nov 14, 2009 Portugal 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

