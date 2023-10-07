This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Union Berlin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will play host to Union Berlin in a Bundesliga fixture at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dortmund have begun the new season just where they left off - they have lost just one out of their last 17 matches in official competitions. That defeat came against PSG in their recent Champions League group game. They are heading into this league fixture on the back of a goalless draw against AC Milan but will be looking to return to winning ways.

Union Berlin have lost their last six games in a row and will be desperate for points. They are 11th in the standings and need wins to climb up the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Date:October 7, 2024
Kick-off time:2.30pm BST
Venue:Signal Iduna Park

The game between Dortmund and Union Berlin will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2.30pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Dortmund vs Union Berlin online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Edin Terzic will have several key absences for this face-off.

Ramy Bensebaini will be unavailable due to a suspension resulting from his two yellow cards in the previous week's match against Hoffenheim.

Marcel Sabitzer, who has been dealing with a groin injury, will continue to be sidelined, alongside Mateu Morey and Thomas Meunier. Meunier is yet to make an appearance this season as he recovers from a muscle injury.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Can, Ozcan; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Fullkrug

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lotka, Meyer
Defenders:Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Ryerson, Wofl
Midfielders:Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus
Forwards:Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Union Berlin team news

Robin Knoche has been sidelined due to a leg injury, causing him to miss the past three matches, and he will remain unavailable for at least a couple more weeks.

In addition to Knoche's absence, Laurenz Dehl, Andras Schafer, and Rani Khedira are facing extended periods on the sidelines.

Union Berlin predicted XI: Ronnow; Leite, Bonucci, Doekhi; Kral, Juranovic, Laidouni, Haberer, Gosens; Behrens, Fofana

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rønnow, Busk, Schwolow, Stein
Defenders:Jaeckel, Leite, Doekhi, Gosens, Juranovic, Bonucci, Roussillon, Trimmel
Midfielders:Aaronson, Haberer, Laïdouni, Tousart, Král, Kemlein
Forwards:Kaufmann, Volland, Fofana, Hollerbach, Behrens, Becker

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 2023Borussia Dortmund 2 - 1 Union BerlinBundesliga
October 2022Union Berlin 2 - 0 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
February 2022Union Berlin 0 - 3 Borussia DortmundBundesliga
September 2021Borussia Dortmund 4 - 2 Union BerlinBundesliga
April 2021Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Union BerlinBundesliga

Useful links