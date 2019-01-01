Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Lucien Favre's side are hoping to mount an astonishing Champions League comeback after losing the first leg 3-0 to Spurs at Wembley

will try to complete a comeback for the ages when they host at Signal Iduna Park in the second leg of their last-16 encounter.

Goals from Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente have the side 3-0 up and cruising towards the quarter-finals, with only seven percent of teams who have lost by that scoreline in an away first leg progressing since 1980-81.

Can BVB beat the odds and upset a Spurs outfit who are winless in their last three?

Game Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Date Tuesday, March 5 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3pm ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Galavision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD. It can be streamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team

Position Dortmund players Goalkeepers Burki, Reckert, Unbehaun, Hitz Defenders Zagadou, Diallo, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Balerdi, Schmelzer, Toprak, Akanji Midfielders Delaney, Gotze, Raschl, Gomez, Dahoud, Pulisic, Witsel, Larsen, Bockhorn, Weigl Forwards Sancho, Philipp, Wolf, Reus, Alcacer

Lukasz Piszczek remains on the sidelines due to a heel problem that has kept him out for close to a month.

Dortmund have no other injury concerns, while Julian Weigl will be suspended for the next game if Dortmund progress.

Jadon Sancho is set to start on the right wing while Marco Reus, who missed the first leg, is in the squad along with Paco Alcacer.

Possible Dortmund starting XI: Burki; Wolf, Akanji, Zagadou, Diallo; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Guerreiro; Gotze.

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Eyoma Midfielders Winks, Lamela, Dier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Amos, Marsh, Skipp, Bowden Forwards Llorente, Kane, Son, Lucas

Tottenham have been boosted by Dele Alli’s return to training, although the midfielder will not be fit enough to feature in .

Right-back Kieran Trippier is injured, so Serge Aurier is set to patrol the flank.

Harry Winks and Eric Dier are in the squad, despite a hip complaint and tonsillitis respectively, and neither is expected to feature.

Toby Alderweireld, Erik Lamela and Heung-min Son are a booking away from a ban.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Davies; Eriksen; Son, Kane.

& Match Odds

Borussia Dortmund are 21/20 favourites with bet365 to win the game. Tottenham can be backed at 13/5, while the draw is priced at 14/5.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Late goals from Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente combined with a strike early in the second half from Son Heung-Min have given Tottenham a healthy 3-0 lead to protect in their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Since then, however, Spurs have failed to back that victory up. Two defeats followed by a 1-1 draw against in the Premier League on Saturday, in which they were only a saved penalty away from crashing to another loss, have seen them fall out of the title race.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are now in a battle simply to finish in the top four but the manager believes his side can go on and win the Champions League.

“I think many circumstances are involved where sometimes you can arrive to play a final and maybe are not the best team,” he said.

“The belief, of course, is that we can beat any team, but now I think we need to do a very good job, be professional, be aggressive and try to forget the first leg.

“In our ambition and our minds, we are always positive. We trust in ourselves and, of course, you can beat any team.”

Tottenham may be on the slide, but Dortmund are also struggling to find the type of form that carried them to the top of the Bundesliga at Christmas.

Indeed, their advantage has been whittled away entirely by and they now only top the league on goal difference.

The latest setback arrived on Friday, when they lost 2-1 to , despite absolutely dominating that match.

In spite of that blow, Marco Reus, who missed the first leg, is optimistic that his side can turn around a 3-0 deficit against the Premier League outfit.

Article continues below

“We have played many games in this stadium where we’ve written history and we are in a position to achieve the impossible,” he said.

“It is important to believe in ourselves and give a great performance. We need to find the right balance between defence and attack. We need to reach our peak and score the goals in the right moment. But we believe in ourselves.”

If Dortmund were to shock Spurs, it would go down as one of their greatest ever results, particularly with their lamentable recent form in mind.