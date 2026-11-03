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Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis live on TV and online

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. All broadcast options are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: recent form

Dortmund have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Before that, Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and won 1-2 away at Sabah FK in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded five.

With three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches, Real Betis most recently beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only draw was a 0-0 against Celta Vigo, while the heavy 2-5 defeat against Barcelona remains their only slip-up. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: form

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: the tables