Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time
Borussia Dortmund be tasked with keeping Paris Saint-Germain at bay when they welcome the French champions to Signal Iduna Park in the first leg of Tuesday's Champions League last 16 clash.
PSG topped their group and will be boosted by the return of Neymar to their attacking flanks, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani rounding out their frontline.
The German side, however, will be able to unleash star arrival Erling Haaland onto the French champions, with the striker scoring nine times in six appearances for his new team since January.
Dortmund have not reached the quarter-finals of the European competition since 2016-17, while PSG will be eager to progress far into a tournament they have never won before.
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG on U.S. & UK TV
|Game
|Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
|Date
|Tuesday, February 18
|Time
|8pm GMT / 3pm ET
|Channel (U.S.)
|Galavision / Univision NOW
|Channel (UK)
|BT Sport 3
Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada
United States (U.S.) readers can find out what soccer is showing on TV here . In the U.S., Borussia Dortmund vs PSG can be watched live and on-demand with B/R Live.
United Kingdom (UK) readers can find out what football is showing on TV here . In the UK, Borussia Dortmund vs PSG can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live.
In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN . New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.
|U.S. online stream
|UK online stream
|Canada online stream
|B/R Live
|BT Sport Live
|DAZN
Borussia Dortmund team news and injuries
|Position
|Borussia Dortmund squad
|Goalkeepers
|Burki, Unbehaun, Hitz, Oelschlagel
|Defenders
|Zagadou, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Can, Schmelzer
|Midfielders
|Delaney, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Brandt, Hazard, Witsel, Reyna, Racshl
|Forwards
|Sancho, Haaland
Julian Brandt has been sidelined with an ankle injury, while Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney are both out injured.
Borussia Dortmund predicted starting XI: Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Hazard, Sancho, Haaland
PSG team news and injuries
|Position
|PSG squad
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Rico, Bulka
|Defenders
|Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Meunier, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Dagba
|Midfielders
|Verratti, Paredes, Sarabia, Herrera, Gueye
|Forwards
|Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi, Draxler
Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Neymar would be involved in the squad after recovering from a rib injury, which caused him to miss four matches.
Presnel Kimpembe is a fitness concern ahead of the clash with a thigh issue, however, while Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo are also set to be ruled out.
PSG predicted starting XI: Navas; Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva, Bernat; Di Maria, Gueye, Verratti, Neymar; Icardi, Mbappe