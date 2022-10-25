Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Premier League champions are out to protect their lead at the top of the group when they travel to Germany

Manchester City star Erling Haaland will return to his former stomping ground on Tuesday when his side meet Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. The striker is the competition's joint-top scorer with five goals from just three matches and he will be looking to improve on that record even further this week.

City are top of the group heading into their fifth game of the group stage, with Dortmund sitting just three points adrift of the English club.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City latest odds

The home team are big underdogs to get the three points in this match, with bet365 offering them at odds of 4/1 (5.0).

City are big favourites to get the win as they are priced at 3/5 (1.60) with the draw available odds of 10/3 (4.33).

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City first goal scorer odds

Haaland is naturally the favourite to get the first goal in this game at odds of 5/2 (3.50) given he has already struck five times in the tournament. Team-mate Julian Alvares, who has scored once in the Champions League and twice in the Premier League, is priced at 9/2 (5.50) to open the scoring.

Dortmund star Anthony Modeste is their lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 7/1 (8.00) while rising star Youssoufa Moukoko is available at 8/1 (9.00).

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City preview

City recovered from their 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League by beating Brighton 3-1 on Saturday in a strong performance from the English champions.

The loss to the Reds is the only one they have suffered in the top-flight or the Champions League this season.

Pep Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns to worry about heading into this game as only Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are the only players missing.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are on a two-game winning streak having beaten Hannover and Stuttgart comfortably in their latest matches.

It is unsure if Donyell Malen and Marco Reus will return to the team for the clash against City, while Salih Ozcan is suspended.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City tips and predictions

These teams are in good goal scoring form of late and the last encounter between the two finished 2-1. Backing over 2.5 goals to pay off again is available at 1/2 (1.50) while both teams to score is available at 8/15 (1.53).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365