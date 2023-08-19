Borussia Dortmund vs Koln: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Koln, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Koln in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Dortmund will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games with a win in their first game in the league.

The team in yellow beat Schott Mainz 6-1 in the first round of the DFB Pokal. Sebastien Haller, Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer, Youssoufa Moukoko were all among the scorers in the big win. Koln also picked up a win in their first round fixture and will hope to put up a challenge in their first league game of the season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Koln kick-off time

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.30pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The game between Dortmund and Koln will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Dortmund vs Koln online - TV channels & live streams

The Dortmund vs Koln fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

During his pre-match press conference, Terzic hinted that Karim Adeyemi and Felix Nmecha, who were both doubts for the game, might make the squad.

Edin Terzic faces the challenge of missing several key players, including Gio Reyna, Julien Duranville, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mateu Morey, and Thomas Meunier, for the upcoming match. However, Niklas Sule and Emre Can might play, despite recent minor injuries.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel – Ryerson, Hummels, Süle, Bensebaini – Can, Sabitzer, Brandt – Malen, Reus – Haller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Lotka, Ostrzinski, Kobel Defenders: Sule, Hummels, Coulibaly, Papadopoulos, Wolf, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Bauza, Schlotterbeck Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Hazard, Moukoko

Koln team news

Koln have has their share of injury worries leading into the new season. Mark Uth and Davie Selke are both uncertain for Saturday's game but could feature, and former BVB striker Steffen Tigges is out, along with Florian Dietz, Jan Thielmann, Linton Maina, and Noah Katterbach.

New recruit Luca Waldschmidt is expected to spearhead the attack for Steffen Baumgart's team.

Koln predicted XI: Schwäbe – Schmitz, Hubers, Chabot, Paqarada – Martel – Ljubicic, Kainz, Huseinbasic – Selke, Waldschmidt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schwabe, Nickisch, Pentke, Kobbing Defenders: Schmitz, Pedersen, Hübers, Kilian, Pacarada, Carstensen, Chabot, Finkgrafe, Bakatukanda Midfielders: Martel, Ljubicic, Huseinbasic, Kainz, Limnios, Christensen, Olesen Forwards: Waldschmidt, Adamyan, Selke

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Borussia Dortmund 6 - 1 Koln Bundesliga October 2022 Koln 3 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga March 2022 Koln 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga October 2021 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Koln Bundesliga March 2021 Koln 2 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

Useful links