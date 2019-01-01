Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

After their dramatic semi-final exit at the hands of Liverpool last term, Barca are seeking to bounce back in the Champions League

play host to at Westfalenstadion on Tuesday in one of the most mouth-watering matches of Matchday 1.

Lucien Favre’s side sit second in the with nine points through four matches, but have been thrilling to watch going forward, netting 13 times and chalking up some big wins.

Barca, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their Primera Division campaign and have yet to win away from home this season. However, a 5-2 win over at the weekend should have boosted their spirits ahead of this encounter.

Game Dortmund vs Barcelona Date Tuesday, September 17 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / UniMas fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport ESPN and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport ESPN BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Dortmund squad Goalkeepers Burki, Hitz, Oelschlagel Defenders Zagadou, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Hummels, Akanji, Balerdi, Morey, Piszczek, Schmelzer, Weigl Midfielders Delaney, Dahoud, Gotze, Reus, Brandt, Hazard, Witsel, Reyna, Bruun Larsen, Raschl Forwards Sancho, Alcacer

Dortmund are missing only Timo Schultz due to suspension before this match.

Head coach Lucien Favre is likely to align former Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer at the forefront of his team, with the Spaniard having scored in every game he has played this season.

Lukasz Piszczek has been struggling with injury of late and is unlikely to start.

Possible Dortmund starting XI: Burki; Achraf, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcacer

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Neto Defenders Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Alba, Wague, Firpo, Todibo Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Rafinha, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal, Alena Forwards Griezmann, Perez, Messi, Fati, Suarez

Barcelona welcome back Lionel Messi to their matchday squad, though it may be asking too much of the Argentine to start this match after more than a month out.

Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti are both missing, however.

Ansu Fati is likely to drop to the bench, despite his remarkable weekend debut, while Luis Suarez should start for the first time this season.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Carles Perez, Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are marginal 29/20 favourites to win this match with bet365. Dortmund are priced at 17/10 while the draw is on offer at 13/5.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.