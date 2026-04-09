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Borussia Dortmund v TSG Hoffenheim - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
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Borussia Dortmund fans often ask, “Where can I watch the next BVB match?” This guide provides all the broadcast details at a glance, detailing which channels and platforms carry the games live on television and via livestream. Whether you are in Germany or abroad, knowing the right broadcaster saves time and ensures you never miss a kick. In Germany, Bundesliga fixtures are primarily shown on Sky Sport and DAZN. Sky offers comprehensive coverage, including match highlights, studio analysis and multiple camera angles, while DAZN complements this with additional games and on-demand content. Both services provide high-definition streams and mobile apps, making it easy to follow Borussia Dortmund on the go. Outside Germany, international broadcasters such as ESPN, beIN Sports and BT Sport hold the rights to select matches. Fans in the United States can tune in to ESPN+, which streams most BVB games live. In the Middle East and North Africa, beIN Sports is the go-to channel, whereas viewers in the United Kingdom rely on BT Sport for live coverage. Each region typically has a dedicated German-language feed, so supporters can hear the familiar voices of the club’s commentators. For official livestreams, the Bundesliga’s own website and app provide a digital ticketing option that unlocks every match, subject to geographic restrictions. Alternatively, some clubs operate their own streaming services; however, these usually focus on highlights rather than full broadcasts. Before finalising your viewing plans, check the club’s official schedule or your local sports guide to confirm kick-off times and broadcasters, as rights agreements can change during the season. With the right channel or stream, you can enjoy every moment of Borussia Dortmund’s quest for silverware

Bundesliga
TV Guide & Streaming
Borussia Dortmund
Champions League

Borussia Dortmund are back in action this season on both the domestic and international stages. In this guide, you can find out where BVB’s Bundesliga and Champions League matches will be broadcast live. For domestic fixtures, German viewers can tune in to Sky Deutschland and DAZN, which hold the bulk of the broadcasting rights. Selected games are also shown on free-to-air channel ARD Das Erste, ensuring wide accessibility. Fans abroad can check local listings or subscribe to BVB’s official streaming service, BVB.tv, though blackout restrictions may apply. In the Champions League, BT Sport covers every match in the United Kingdom, while beIN Sports handles most of the European and Asian markets. In the United States, CBS Sports and Univision share the rights, providing comprehensive coverage in English and Spanish. As always, club members can log in to BVB.tv to watch live, subject to regional availability. It is worth noting that broadcast schedules can change at short notice, so supp

Borussia Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal run has ended, but the Black and Yellows remain active in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Supporters eager to watch every match will need multiple subscriptions, as different broadcasters hold exclusive rights to each competition. 

Below is a concise guide to every channel and platform carrying the club’s matches.

Below, find every broadcast detail you need, including which channels and platforms will carry each match live on TV or via livestream.

Watch Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the Champions League live on TV and via livestream.

This season, Bundesliga rights are shared between Sky and DAZN. Sky broadcasts the Friday-evening opener, every Saturday-afternoon fixture and the headline Saturday-evening clash, meaning roughly 80 per cent of top-flight matches stream live and exclusively through its platform. BVB fans can also access matches via the WOW streaming serviceor, for subscribers, the Sky Go app.

New Sky subscribers can stream the Premier League, DFB-Pokal and other competitions for €24.99 per month.

DAZN will take over the broadcast rights for the majority of Bundesliga matches in the 2025/2026 season. The streaming service will feature the Saturday double-header in its schedule. In addition, all individual matches on Sunday will be shown live and exclusively on DAZN. This means that the broadcast schedule will depend on when Borussia Dortmund’s match is scheduled.

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04

Fans seeking the best value can secure their preferred package bysigning up now.

The Bundesliga will appear live on free-to-air TV on SAT.1 only on selected dates, such as the opening match of the first and second halves of the season, or the last Friday fixture before the winter break. 

Nico SchlotterbeckGetty

Champions League fixtures are divided between DAZN and Amazon Prime: DAZN will carry eight of the nine Tuesday-night games plus every Wednesday-night contest, with comprehensive highlights on both nights, while Amazon Prime retains the feature match on Tuesdays.

Should Borussia Dortmund reach the final, the match will also be shown free-to-air on ZDF.

Sign up for Amazon Prime Videoand secure your front-row seat to the top Champions League clash every Tuesday, streamed exclusively on Prime Video.

For Borussia Dortmund supporters, all the broadcast details are neatly summarised here: Who is showing or streaming BVB’s matches live on TV or via livestream? If you cannot watch the action unfold in real time, SPOX has you covered with a comprehensive live ticker that tracks every goal, every chance and every crucial moment as it happens.

If you cannot watch the Black and Yellows in action on TV or a livestream, visit our homepage. Our live ticker will keep you updated on every goal, save and dramatic twist as it happens.

KovacGetty Images

Below, you’ll find every broadcast detail you need, including which channels and platforms carry each match live—both on TV and via livestream—so you can plan your viewing accordingly. Club Profile Founded in 1909, Borussia Dortmund has grown into one of Europe’s most dynamic football brands. Renowned for its passionate supporters and attacking style of play, the club has won multiple Bundesliga titles, domestic cups, and the Champions League. With a stadium capacity of more than 80,000, Dortmund regularly sets attendance records, underscoring its status as a must-watch fixture for fans worldwide.

Founded19 December 1909
Domestic league titles8
Domestic cup triumphs: 5 For fans seeking to watch Borussia Dortmund in action, knowing where to find live broadcasts and streams is essential. In Germany, matches are typically shown on pay-television channels such as Sky Deutschland and DAZN, with selected games also appearing on free-to-air channels like ARD and ZDF. International viewers can access fixtures through BVB’s official streaming platform, Borussia Dortmund TV, or via regional broadcast partners in their respective countries. When planning to watch a game, supporters should check the club’s website or the official Bundesliga schedule for the most up-to-date broadcast information, as rights holders and kick-off times can change.5
Champions League titles: 1 This concise record, expressed in the stark language of trophies won, captures the club’s enduring status as a domestic powerhouse and a consistent contender in European competition. The numbers themselves carry authority, but they also invite a deeper look at the era in which these triumphs occurred and the playing styles that underpinned them. For fans and historians alike, the figures serve as shorthand for decades of strategic evolution, managerial leadership, and the individual brilliance of players who have worn the shirt with pride. Each digit represents hard-fought campaigns, dramatic victories, and the resilience required to prevail at the highest level. Collectively, they assert the club’s place among the game’s elite without needing lengthy explanation.1
Record appearance holderMichael Zorc (463 appearances)
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