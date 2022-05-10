Borussia Dortmund confirm signing of Germany international Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Germany international Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg on a deal through to 2027.

The 20-year-old reportedly turned down a host of clubs including Manchester United to make the move to the Westfalenstadion.

The news comes on the same day it was confirmed Erling Haaland will depart Dortmund for Manchester City in a £51 million ($63m) deal this summer.

What did Dortmund say about the Adeyemi transfer?

Adeyemi heads to Dortmund on the back of a stellar season for Austrian champions Salzburg, where he scored 22 goals.

His performances also saw him earn a first senior appearance for Germany, scoring on his debut in a 6-0 win over Armenia in a World Cup qualifier.

Article continues below

Speaking about the move Adeyemi, who played youth football in Germany before joining Salzburg in 2018, said: “As a little boy, I was fascinated by black and yellow fast-paced football. That's why it quickly became clear to me that I would like to switch to BVB when I found out about Dortmund's interest.

"I deliberately signed for the long term because I'm convinced that we'll be an exciting team that, with the support of the fantastic Dortmund fans, will be able to play for and win titles in the medium term."

More to follow.