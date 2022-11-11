‘I was born like a striker!’ - Xhaka reveals secret behind goal-scoring exploits at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has revealed the secrets behind his goal-scoring form at Arsenal, with the Swiss star claiming he was “born like a striker”.

Midfielder getting further forward

Now delivering end product

Always believed he was capable

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old has established a reputation over the course of his career as being a no-nonsense midfielder, with a chequered history on the red card front pointing to the fact that his game has tended to be more about graft than guile. Xhaka has, however, found the target on four occasions in the 2022-23 campaign – more than he has managed across the last three seasons combined – and says he has always had an eye for hitting the back of the net.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xhaka, who has enjoyed a remarkable reversal in fortune at Emirates Stadium, has told the Evening Standard: “I was born like a striker. No, really! Until I was 12 or 13 I was playing like a striker and then they put me in midfield. Now you know that, so let’s see how many people talk about it!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xhaka’s exploits when being deployed further forward by Mikel Arteta have allowed Arsenal to take 11 victories and 34 points from 13 Premier League games this season. On being top of the table, Xhaka added: “I am not surprised, because in pre-season I had a good feeling at how everything was working. The team spirit we built then was something I didn’t have at this club until now. I knew this season could be a special one for everyone, for ourselves, for the club.”

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners have one more fixture to take in before hitting the World Cup break, with a trip to Wolves set to be made on Saturday.