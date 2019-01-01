Bordeaux suspend Yann Karamoh for ‘inappropriate behaviour’

The Ivorian has been axed from the team temporarily in an effort to protect the "institutional values" of the club

French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux have suspended winger Yann Karamoh for ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

The youngster was reported to have fought with the club’s assistant coach Patrice Collecter before going AWOL.

The 20-year-old joined the Girondins on loan from Italian side Inter Milan last summer, a year after arriving at the San Siro Stadium from Caen.

Karamoh has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Éric Bedouet’s men, scoring three goals with three assists.

On Wednesday, the Matmut Atlantique outfit axed the forward for his unacceptable conduct in an effort to avoid a repeat in their ranks.

Article continues below

“On account of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour which the club cannot tolerate, Yann Karamoh has been provisionally suspended,” read a club statement.

“Until such time as the club reaches a definitive decision on the matter, this measure has been taken to protect the equilibrium within the squad and reiterate the importance of respecting the institutional values of the Girondins.”

Bordeaux having lost their last two league games are 12thh in the log with 28 points from 22 games. Next, they travel to Parc des Princes to take slug it out with Paris Saint Germain on Saturday.