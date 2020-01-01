Boost for Liverpool as Mane recovers from coronavirus ahead of Everton trip

Jurgen Klopp has been handed triple injury boost as the Senegal star alongside Cameroon's Matip and new signing Thiago returned to training on Tuesday

forward Sadio Mane has recovered from coronavirus ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby against .

The 28-year-old tested negative for the virus, 10 days after he went into self-isolation to treat himself.

Mane missed the Reds' last two matches, a League Cup loss to and their 7-2 defeat to on October 4, but he is now back in contention for their trip to Goodison Park to face Carlo Ancelotti's side who sit at the summit of the table.

More teams

The 2019 African Footballer of the Year expressed his excitement after linking up with his teammates at Melwood as he hopes to extend his tally of three goals on his fourth league appearance.

"Happy to be back. Alhamdoulilah," he wrote on Instagram.

The coronavirus infection forced Mane out of Aliou Cisse's squad who conceded a 3-1 loss against in Rabat last Friday. Their second friendly match against Mauritania in Thies was cancelled on Tuesday after eight members of Mauritania camp tested positive for Covid-19.

Article continues below

Aside Mane, defender Joel Matip and new signing Thiago Alcantara have also recovered from their respective medical challenges.

Matip suffered muscle strain after playing a minute of football in Liverpool's 4-3 win over on the opening day while Thiago has returned a negative test for coronavirus.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League table with nine points after four matches, three points behind their Merseyside neighbours who have maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign.