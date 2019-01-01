Boost for Bayern Munich as Coman given green light to face Liverpool

Bayern Munich have confirmed that winger Kingsley Coman is available to face Liverpool in Tuesday's crucial Champions League last-16 clash.

The Frenchman had appeared a huge doubt for the first leg meeting at Anfield after he was injured in the Bundesliga side's game with Augsburg on Friday night.

Speaking to Eurosport after the game, head coach Niko Kovac expressed his concern, stating: "It does not look good. We'll have to investigate it tomorrow to find out more."

But, following tests on Saturday morning, the problem has turned out to be only a minor issue, with Bayern confirming that he will be available to play against the Reds.

Article continues below

A statement on the club's official website read: "It was the 90th minute in Augsburg when Kingsley Coman left the field after a duel.

"After an in-depth investigation by the medical department of Bayern on Saturday morning it's luckily all-clear. The Frenchman is thus an option for the first knockout round first leg of the Champions League at Liverpool on Tuesday."

More to follow...