Bologna vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Serie A game today

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bologna will take on Lazio in a Serie A fixture at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Friday. They're both fighting to get into the top five and are separated by just a point after 10 games.

Bologna beat Verona 2-0 in their most recent outing in the Coppa Italia. They have only lost one out of their 10 games so far and only Inter and Juventus can match that form. However, they have also managed to win only three times in the league so far.

Since their defeat to AC Milan at the end of September, Lazio have won three out of three league games and will be confident of making it four wins in a row.

Bologna vs Lazio kick-off time

Date: November 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: Renato Dall'Ara Stadium

The game between Bologna and Lazio will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bologna vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Bologna will have to deal with the absence of Sam Beukema, who has a muscle issue, Adama Soumaoro, who is recovering from an ACL injury, and Jhon Lucumi, who has a ligament problem.

Oussama El Azzouzi's availability is uncertain as he missed the last game against Verona due to a muscle problem.

The good news is that Stefan Posch made his return to the starting lineup against Verona after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Bologna predicted XI: Skorupski; Posch, Bonifazi, Calafiori, Lykogiannis; Aebischer, Moro; Orsolini, Ferguson, Karlsson; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bagnolini, Skorupski, Ravaglia Defenders: Bonifazi, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, De Silvestri, Calafiori, Posch Midfielders: Moro, Freuler, Karlsson, Ferguson, Aebischer, Saelemaekers, Fabbian, Urbański Forwards: Orsolini, Zirkzee, Ndoye, van Hooijdonk

Lazio team news

For Lazio, their sole injury concern is centered around defender Nicolo Casale, who is still on the path to recovery from a thigh issue. This injury could potentially keep him sidelined until after the upcoming international break.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Vecino, Rovella, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Basic, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Bologna 0 - 0 Lazio Serie A January 2023 Lazio 1 - 0 Bologna Coppa Italia August 2022 Lazio 2 - 1 Bologna Serie A February 2022 Lazio 3 - 0 Bologna Serie A October 2021 Bologna 3 - 0 Lazio Serie A

