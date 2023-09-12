How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Bolivia and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Argentina will take on Bolivia up next in the preparation for their World Cup defence in the qualifier on Tuesday at the Hernando Siles Stadium.

Since their 2022 World Cup group-stage loss to Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi's team has been on an 11-game winning streak. As the reigning World Champions, they would be highly optimistic about title defense and will be confident of a big win over Bolivia. The hosts, on the other hand, have recorded just one win in their last 12 matches and will be hoping for a miracle against Messi and co.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bolivia vs Argentina kick-off time

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 9pm BST Venue: Hernando Siles Stadium

The game between Bolivia and Argentina will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 9pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live in the United Kingdom (UK). Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bolivia team news

Bolivia will have their full squad to pick the team from as there have been no new injury concerns in the camp.

Seasoned striker Marcelo Moreno is expected to maintain his starting role and lead the line for Bolivia in their challenging fixture against the World Cup champions.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra will be the one facing the challenging task in goal against Argentina and will need to deliver a top-notch performance.

Bolivia predicted XI: Viscarra; Medina, Quinteros, Jusino, Suarez, Fernandez; Bejarano, Villamil, Ursino, Arrascaita; Moreno

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Adorno, Poveda, Uraezaña Defenders: Sagredo, Bejarano, Jusino, Fernández, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Roca, Suárez, Cuéllar, Vaca, Álvarez, Durán, Morales, Rocha, Romero, Severiche, Velasco Midfielders: Saucedo, Villarroel, Arrascaita, Céspedes, Villamil, Ursino, Abastoflor, Moreno, Salazar, Salvatierra, Sejas, Vaca Forwards: Martins, Algarañaz, Ábrego, Terceros, Cuéllar, Martínez, Monteiro, Nava, Alipaz, Briceño, Quaglio, Uzeda, Villarroel

Argentina team news

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni may opt to have Messi begin the match as a substitute due to a minor injury he sustained during the close victory over Ecuador.

Lisandro Martinez is probably not going to be included in the lineup as he has been dealing with a foot injury suffered during Manchester United's recent 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

While there were worries regarding Cristian Romero's fitness, the Tottenham Hotspur defender is anticipated to recover in time and partner with Nicolas Otamendi in the central defense.

Argentina predicted XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Gonzalez, La. Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martínez, Armani, Musso, Benítez Defenders: Otamendi, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Molina, Montiel, Romero, Foyth, Martínez, Medina, Senesi, Esquivel Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Rodríguez, Palacios, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada, Buonanotte, Zapelli Forwards: Gonzalez, Martinez, Correa, Alvarez, Garnacho, Di Maria, Messi, Velasco, Beltran

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2021 Argentina 3 - 0 Bolivia World Cup qualifier June 2021 Bolivia 1 - 4 Argentina Copa America October 2020 Bolivia 1 - 2 Argentina World Cup qualifier March 2017 Bolivia 2 - 0 Argentina World Cup qualifier June 2016 Argentina 3 - 0 Bolivia Copa America

