Boga: Sassuolo and Ivory Coast winger contracts Covid-19

The 23-year-old international has tested positive for the virus and has been quarantined at his home

side have confirmed Jeremie Boga has contracted the coronavirus and has been isolated in line with the health protocols.

The Black and Greens carried out health tests on their players ahead of the resumption of the league, scheduled for September 19.

The result shows the international tested positive but has not come in contact with any player from the team and has been quarantined in his house.

“Sassuolo Calcio announces that preliminary health tests carried out on injured players in view of the new season have shown that the Black and Green striker Jeremie Boga has tested positive for Covid-19,” read a statement from the club website.

“The player, asymptomatic, has not been in contact with any other player and has been quarantined at his home in agreement with the health authorities and on the basis of current protocols.”

Boga has been with the Mapei Stadium outfit since the summer of 2018 when he joined the Italian side from Premier League club, .

The forward has made 59 league appearances for the Black and Greens and scored 14 goals amid other dazzling displays.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Boga was one of the most consistent performers for Roberto De Zerbi’s men, featuring in 35 appearances across all competitions.

His 11 goals and four assists in the French top-flight helped the Black and Greens finish eighth on the league table.

The winger started his career with ASPTT before joining Chelsea academy in 2008 after his family moved to London.

Boga impressed with the Blues’ youth setup and was handed his first professional contract in 2015 but struggled for first-team action.

His quest to enjoy more game time and garner experience saw him move on loan to , Granada and .

The forward has previously represented U16 and U19 before he switched his allegiance to Ivory Coast in 2017.

Boga will hope to continue his last season’s eye-catching performances in the 2020-21 campaign after recovering from Covid-19.