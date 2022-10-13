Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Gunners ran out 3-0 winners when the two teams met in north London last week

Arsenal are out to preserve their perfect record in the Europa League when they visit Bodo/Glimt on Thursday. The Premier League side have won their first two matches in the competition to put them top of Group A.

However, a difficult task awaits them as they take on a Norwegian side in fine form on home soil.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal latest odds

The hosts have shown they are strong at home but they are the underdogs for this game, with bet365 offering odds of 11/2 (6.50) for them to get the win.

At 4/9 (1.44), Arsenal are big favourites to get the three points and the draw can be backed at 4/1 (5.00).

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal first goal scorer odds

Eddie Nketiah has two goals to his name in the Europa League and is the favourite to get the first one in this game at 9/2 (5.50).

Team-mates Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson, meanwhile, are all priced at 11/2 (6.50).

Bodo/Glimt star Amahl Pellegrino has scored 21 times in the Norwegian league and is available at 17/2 (9.50) to break the deadlock against Arsenal.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will not be part of the team to face the Norwegian giants after missing training during the week.

"We felt that with everything he’s been through in the last few weeks that it would be better for him to stay at home," the coach told reporters.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko misses out with an ankle injury and Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are still out.

Matt Turner, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Sambi Lokonga and Takehiro Tomiyasu should all feature for the visitors.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal tips and predictions

Arsenal ran out 3-0 winners when these teams met in north London but the home team are much stronger at home and will put up a good fight. Backing both teams to score at 3/4 (1.75) looks a strong bet, while over 2.5 goals is priced at 4/7 (1.57).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365