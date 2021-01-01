‘Blue is the colour’ - Twitter explodes as Ziyech sends Chelsea into FA Cup final

Social media is buzzing after Thomas Tuchel’s Blues beat Pep Guardiola’s Citizens to reach the competition's final

Chelsea’s defeat of Manchester City on Saturday evening has thrown social media into a frenzy.

Hakim Ziyech’s effort in the 55th-minute helped the Blues silence the Citizens at Wembley Stadium.

German international Timo Werner beat the offside trap after being released by Mason Mount on the left, sent the ball to the Moroccan who tapped it into an empty net.

Article continues below

Despite pouring attacks from Pep Guardiola’s side, the Stamford Bridge giants stayed composed to scale through.

Football fans waxed lyrical over the triumph of Thomas Tuchel’s men.



WE ARE CHELSEA!!!😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — HFL (@NnaOkoli) April 17, 2021

Chelsea to the final...wow! — Itohomfonma Ekop (@Itohomfonma1) April 17, 2021

Wetin I know be say Chelsea no go win any trophy this season — The Ajebo of Lay Lay™🌎 #Halamadrid (@Ajebutter___) April 17, 2021

All football fans; you are welcome 💙 — Chelsea Ben (@ChelseaBen7) April 17, 2021

This is not a drill. Chelsea are in the FA cup finals💪🏽 — Kennomie (@Kkennomie) April 17, 2021

Outstanding from Chelsea - Mount and Foden are an absolute joy — Paddy Carey (@paddycarlos10) April 17, 2021

LFG! Chelsea to the FA Cup final! — ZoWestHD (@ZoWestHD) April 17, 2021

It's Chelsea for Final of the FA cup.....#CHEMCI — Amaechi Olawuyi (@Comrade_Popo) April 17, 2021

Don’t like Chelsea, don’t like Tuchel but it’s definitely the lesser of two evils. Great to see another City quadruple attempt fall apart too. pic.twitter.com/Mtt16CuadB — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) April 17, 2021

Yes O, Chelsea made me proud today!! — 🇳🇬O. Eruse  (@ojeruse) April 17, 2021

CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA CHELSEA — Constantly acting (@BestBoyPatrick) April 17, 2021

YES YES YES. Brilliant Chelsea football club. Cup final!!! Well played to a man. Get in.

Sorry Mike Dean, you couldn't stop us — neale1963 (@nealepatterson2) April 17, 2021

Blue is the fucking color, Chelsea is that team — fola (@baba_folarin) April 17, 2021

Tears in my eyes. Thank you Chelsea 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 — Lucy⚽️ (@LucyUTC) April 17, 2021

Chelsea!!!!! — Street Fighta (@VaskiiDeGreat) April 17, 2021

Well done Chelsea fc 👏👏👏 #CHEMCI — Nkosie Zwane (@NkosieZwane4) April 17, 2021

Thoroughly deserved win for Chelsea. City need to make sure they play much, much better than that next weekend. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 17, 2021

YESSSSSSS TOMMY TUCHELS BLUES — KH⚡️ (@ChelseaBlues_17) April 17, 2021

Thank you Chelsea.. You can still be counted on.. Good win 👏👍#CHEMCI — Ogbuefi Ochudo II (@Scobaba1) April 17, 2021