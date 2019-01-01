Blow for Man City as Aguero limps off versus Chelsea

The striker tangled with Blues defender Reece James in the box and was forced to go straight down the tunnel

have been dealt a potential injury blow as Sergio Aguero was forced off in Saturday's clash with .

With City up 2-1 in the second half, Aguero was caught up in a clash with Chelsea defender Reece James in the box.

As City appealed for a penalty, Aguero was slow to get to his feet and was hardly able to walk when he did.

The Argentine was forced to make way, with Gabriel Jesus coming on in his place in the 77th minute.

Aguero went straight down the tunnel after his injury, with City now forced to endure a nervous wait to find out their star striker's status.

City were able to hold on for a 2-1 win in the game at the Etihad Stadium, as they leapfrogged Chelsea into third place in the Premier League table.

The Blues got on the board first through a N'Golo Kante goal in the 21st minute, but City would hit back to take a 2-1 lead before the half.

Kevin De Bruyne netted in the 29th minute before Riyad Mahrez scored what would ultimately be the game winner eight minutes later.

Raheem Sterling appeared to add an insurance goal deep into stoppage time to make the points safe, but his goal was ruled out after a VAR check.

City are now nine points behind table-topping , while sit in second place one point ahead of Pep Guardiola's men.

As City look to chase down Liverpool and the Foxes, Aguero's status will be a major concern for his team, with the striker once again in fine form in the 2019-20 campaign.

Aguero has already netted 13 times in all competitions this season, including nine goals in the Premier League.

Jesus would likely be thrust into a starting role should Aguero miss any time, with the Brazilian having netted five times in all competitions in the current season.

Man City are back in action on Tuesday when they take on in the . That game will be followed by a Premier League clash with Newcastle at St. James' Park next weekend.