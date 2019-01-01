Blow for City as Fernandinho and Otamendi suspended for Schalke second leg

Both players were shown yellow cards in the first half of Wednesday's match at Veltins-Arena

will have to do without Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi in the second leg of their tie with .

Both City players were shown yellow cards in Wednesday's last-16 first leg in Gelsenkirchen, and will be out for the second leg on March 12 at the Etihad Stadium.

The pair were each carded for fouls that led to penalties for the home side, with Nabil Bentaleb converting both spot-kicks to give Schalke a 2-1 half-time lead.

Sergio Aguero gave City an early lead with a tap-in following a mistake from Schalke playing out of the back. That lead would only last 20 minutes, though.

With 10 minutes left in the half Otamendi extended his arm to block a shot from Daniel Caligiuri. After a lenghty delay a penalty was awarded and Bentaleb fired into the bottom-right corner with his left foot.

More to follow...