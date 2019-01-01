Blow for Bristol City as Benik Afobe suffers serious knee injury

The 26-year-old forward could miss the rest of the Championship campaign following an injury he picked up in training this week

star Benik Afobe is a huge doubt for the remainder of the 2019-20 Championship season after suffering a suspected anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The injury comes as a blow to the Robins, who are aiming for promotion this term and for Afobe, who has set a target of 45 goals this season.

The 26-year-old forward joined Lee Johnson's side on a season-long loan from in August and he has hit the ground running with three goals in five outings so far.

Bristol Live reported that the Democratic Republic of the Congo international might miss the rest of the season because he is expected to go under the knife to fix the knee problem.

Meanwhile, Bristol City are yet to confirm the forward's injury ahead of Saturday's home fixture against .

They are fourth in the Championship table with 14 points after seven matches.