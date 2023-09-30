Blackburn Rovers vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City will be looking to open up a three-point gap at the top of the 2023-24 Championship standings when they make the trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Having suffered a Carabao Cup exit after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the mid-week, the Foxes will look to extend their winning run in the league to four games after beating Southampton, Norwich City and Bristol City.

On the other hand, Blackburn booked a spot in the Carabao Cup round of 16 courtesy of a 5-2 victory over Cardiff City. However, the hosts will be keen to return to winning ways in the league following back-to-back losses to Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackburn vs Leicester kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm BST on October 1 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Birmingham vs QPR online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

Ryan Hedges, who sustained a hamstring injury against Ipswich, is ruled out for three months.

Some changes can be expected for Leicester's visit, with Sondre Tronstad and Dilan Markanday both pushing for a start.

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson may also look to utilise Andrew Moran in the middle given the Brighton loanee's impressive display in the Cardiff win.

Blackburn possible XI: Pears; Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, Tronstad; Moran, Szmodics, Sigurdsson; Leonard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt, Pears, Hilton Defenders: Hyam, Carter, S. Wharton, Hill, Gamble, Pickering, Brittain, Rankin-Costello Midfielders: Travis, Garrett, A. Wharton, Tronstad, Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran, Gilsenan, Bloxham, Dolan Forwards: Gallagher, Ennis, Markanday, Telalovic, Leonard

Leicester team news

Kasey McAteer, who scored in the Liverpool defeat, will hope to keep his place alongside Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi in attack.

With Callum Doyle ruled out with a knee injury, James Justin will slot in at left-back, while the rest of the line-up should be the same from the win against Bristol.

Leicester possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; McAteer, Vardy, Mavididi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Souttar, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 28, 2023 Leicester City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers FA Cup Sep 5, 2020 Leicester City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers Club Friendlies Mar 22, 2014 Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Leicester City Championship Sep 17, 2013 Leicester City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers Championship Feb 26, 2013 Leicester City 3-0 Blackburn Rovers Championship

Useful links