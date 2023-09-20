How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackburn Rovers play host to Sunderland on Wednesday evening with both clubs pushing to be involved in the top-six picture in the Championship standings.

There was not much to separate Blackburn and Sunderland in last season's Championship table and the same can be said of the pair this term as they boast identical records with 10 points amassed each from their opening six league games after wins over basement boys Middlesbrough and QPR, respectively at the weekend.

The Black Cats ultimately finished an all-important one place above Rovers last term to clinch the last play-off spot, courtesy of a superior goal difference – and that is the difference maker once again, with Sunderland seven goals better off, and sitting at seventh, while Blackburn are eighth heading into this fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackburn vs Sunderland kick-off time

Date: September 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Ewood Park

The EFL Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland will be played at Ewood Park Stadium in Blackburn, Lancashire, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on September 20, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Blackburn vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The game has not been picked as one of the second-tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event, however it can be found on the Sky Sports Red Button.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Blackburn team news

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed that injured pair Niall Ennis and Arnor Sigurdsson are still a couple of weeks away from returning to training, meaning both summer recruits look set to miss out this midweek's clash.

Lewis Travis will be a doubt for the visit of Sunderland after suffering an ankle injury on Saturday afternoon, with Joe Rankin-Costello in line to deputise in central midfield in midweek. Striker Sam Gallagher was also forced off in the second half of that win with a calf issue, but should be fine to start on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Rankin-Costello, Wharton; Hedges, Szmodics, Dolan; Gallagher

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pears, Wahlstedt Defenders: Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Pickering, Hill Midfielders: Rankin-Costello, Wharton, Szmodics , Moran, Garrett Forwards: Gallagher, Hedges, Dolan, Leonard, Telalović, Markanday

Sunderland team news

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray will be without the services of Pierre Ekwah after he suffered an injury during the victory over QPR last time out, so expect Alex Pritchard to slot into the engine room here.

Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack both missed Saturday's game with minor injuries and remain doubtful for this match. New signing Nazarii Rusyn could make his debut here, but will start on the bench on Wednesday night.

Sunderland possible XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Huggins; Neil, Pritchard; Ba, Bellingham, Clarke; Burstow

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop

Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, Batth, Triantis, Hume, Huggins, Rusyn Midfielders: O'Nien, Neil, Ba, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Pritchard, Embleton, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts, Gooch Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Bennette

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/12/22 Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn EFL Championship 18/10/22 Blackburn 2-0 Sunderland EFL Championship 21/3/22 Blackburn 2-0 Sunderland Premier League 11/12/11 Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn Premier League 1/1/11 Sunderland 3-0 Blackburn Premier League

