Black Friday 2021: Best deals on trainers, shoes, and more

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a bargain when it comes to footwear and all of the biggest brands are getting involved with hot deals from the likes of Nike, Adidas and Reebok and more.

The right trainers can make or break an outfit, or shave vital seconds from your personal best time. What's not to love about a great pair of shoes? It's even better if they're a steal, nobody wants to pay full price when there are such cracking offers around.

Many retailers started sales earlier this year, but if you've been waiting until today to take the plunge then your patience has paid off as there are some brilliant deals to be had.

The big bargains are saved for Black Friday, today, November 26, but don't delay as the best deals will sell out fast over the weekend.

If your favourite sneakers are about to walk themselves to the bin, it's time to treat yourself to some fresh kicks.

With everything from the latest high-tech designs that will get you sprinting with joy, to the old-school classics that still look as good as ever, you'll find what you need here.

It can be overwhelming finding the pair for you, so here's a round-up of the best bargains to be found this Black Friday.

One of their most responsive designs, the Adidas Ultraboost 21 are some of the best running shoes around. Featuring a lightweight upper, supreme cushioning and responsiveness these will make running a dream.

Get them from Adidas, now £112, was £160.00

With an old-school but stylish vibe, these classics should be a staple in your wardrobe. A heelclip at the back adds stability.

Get them from Reebok for £32.50, was £50.00

If you're a fan of bold styling, these are the shoes for you. With mono mesh styling, they have function as well as form with plenty of Adiprene cushioning.

Get them from Adidas for £54.00, was £90.00

Fashion with a conscience, at least 25% of the Space Hippie is made from recycled materials. The lightest shoe in the collection with the lowest carbon footprint too.

Get them from Nike for £93.71, was £124.95

You don't have to lose out on style to stay vegan, these Superstar shoes have been a hit since the 70s but have a modern twist with no animal-based products.

Get them from Adidas for £48.00, was £80.00

Show off your love of basketball with these iconic kicks, featuring a zip closure as well as laces. In bold black and red, these won't go unnoticed.

Get them from Reebok for £104.00, was £130.00

These trainers are designed to make you feel faster than ever while not compromising on style. Foam adds spring to your step.

Get them from Nike for £93.72, was £124.95

These trainers are designed for daily wear, blending classic styling with comfort. These will go with everything.

Get them from Adidas for £39.00, was £65.00

A stylish collaboration with Rothco inspired by tactical gear, these trainers feature a rugged look with sleek and lightweight practicality.

Get them from Reebok for £96, was £120

These retro-inspired trainers will go with absolutely everything, at an ultra-low price. Sleep monochrome and simple styling make these a versatile choice.

Get them from Umbro for £17.99, was £49.99

Adding a fresh take on the Air Max style, these trainers are inspired by the early 2000s but with a modern twist.

Get them for £92.98, was £154.95

Add some colour to your life with these vibrant kicks. These will put a spring in your step with super boost soles.

Get them for £84.00, was £124.00

Keep it chunky and stay on top of the latest trend with these '90s inspired sneakers. They've raided the archive for the style but kept the modern tech for ultimate comfort.

Get them for £30, was £85

Love a high-top? Get these in your basket fast, in a stunning vibrant red. Originally designed in 1969, these were revamped in 2012 and blend the best of 70s basketball style with current comfort.

Get them for £49.00, was £70.00

Keep it sleek and simple with these mono all-black trainers. These workout shoes can handle anything you throw at them.

Get them for £70.00, was £100.00

The 90s was arguably one of the most iconic decades for trainers, and these retro beauties will go with absolutely everything.

Get them for £50.00, was £85.00

Winter might be almost here but that means it's the best time to grab a bargain with these sliders. Wear them around the house, take the bins out, or just wear them in the changing room.

Get them for £20.96 was £27.95