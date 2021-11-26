All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday has finally arrived, and while plenty of retailers have already trotted out bargains over the past two weeks, the best of the bunch lands today.

When it comes to snapping up some must-have sporting goods for a cut-price cost, there are not many opportunities quite like it. With so much to discover, the number of items on sale might seem a little overwhelming.

For any sports aficionados – and football fans in particular – it's the perfect time to either get those final presents ticked off the shopping list or just treat yourself to a little end-of-2021 gift after all you've been through this year.

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals currently available – and while some may run through the weekend, plenty will be for a limited time only too.

Adidas Superstar Shoes (45% off)

Adidas Superstar ShoesPicture

Clean, stylish, effective; there aren't many simple statements like the Superstar Shoes from Adidas. Available in a multitude of colours - but perhaps most recognisable with this design, framed with rainbow-adjunct lettering - it doesn't need to be loud to get the job done.

Get it from Adidas for £41.25, was £75.00

Early winter evenings can make the long-sleeve top essential for staving off the windchill. Umbro's Witton number, here rendered in a delightful yellow and royal blue pattern and complete with a classic v-neck finish, will both help you stand out at a kickabout and stay warm.

Get it from Umbro for £7.50, was £15.00

Ronald Koeman's stint in charge of Barcelona may have ended with a whimper, but the Dutchman certainly delivered for the club as a player when he won them the 1992 European Cup Final against Sampdoria.

The Blaugrana sported a fantastic orange kit edged with club colours at Wembley that day, and 3Retro have you covered if you want a piece of history.

Get it from 3Retro for £22.50, was £30.00

Want to put your pals through their paces, or keep the kids in formation when taking them through the drills?

Mitre's kit brings the whole shebang to your local patch, either reminding you of fun days at primary school or leaving you grit-toothed in your determination to get the better of your Sunday league opponents.

Get it from Mitre for £70.00 was £132.00

Don't be fooled by that tiger-touched palate of amber and black; the Milan Stripe jersey from Umbro might just be the thing to help its wearer roar forward on the pitch too.

Complete with an appatured back panel, and made from a lightweight polyester blend, it marries practical substance with animal style, and then some.

Get it from Umbro for £10.00, was £22.00

Fancy yourself the next Mortimer and Whitehouse? Sit back, cast off and see if you can get a bite with the Wixom-5 Predator Lure Fishing Rod.

Crafted with an ergonomic grip for fast action, its carbon construction makes it a particularly lightweight model - superb for striking a sharp balance on the waterways and lakes.

Get it from Decathlon for £24.99, was £44.99

We've all been caught short by the weather during training before - so it helps to have something to throw onto the top to keep the worst of it out.

The Delta Plus Waterproof Jacket does what it says on the proverbial tin with little fuss, bringing zipped pockets for valuables and a fleece lining to the table to help ward off any chills.

Get it from Mitre for £21.70, was £31.00

Need to keep track of yourself when pounding the pavement? The Garmin GPS HR Watch has you covered.

The Forerunner 245 model, in a sleek grey finish, is designed for 10km, half-marathon and marathon runners, to track time and distance data throughout your run - and to help you identify where you can improve your game.

Get it from Decathlon for £179.99, was £249.99

Show a bit of pride for the boys in blue, as they sit on the cusp of back-to-back showings at major international tournaments for the first time in generations.

Steve Clarke's men cropped up this year at the rearranged Euro 2020, and now they remain in the hunt for a place of Qatar 2022, aided by this particularly nifty number, which teams its navy finish with two-tone cut-offs on the arms.

Get it from JD Sports for £40.00, was £65.00

Tracksuit season is every season when this number enters the equation - a top-drawer black number bolstered by a claret finish, from its crew neck all the way down to its ribbed bottoms. At 95% cotton, it brings a lovely soft finish along for the ride, and happens to look abolutely spectacular too.

Get it from JD Sports for £55.00, was £85.00

Dropped from four figures down to three this Black Friday, the Axon Rides Eco Electric Folding Bike combines two of the modern cyclist's key desires into one model; convenient practicality and motor power assistance.

A perfect entry number for those looking to take up cycling on their commute - or just as good for a veteran in the saddle too.

Get it from Decathlon for £999.99, was £1,499.99

Simple, but effective, the Club Essential Gillet from Umbro won't necessarily improve your managerial credentials but it will certainly help keep some of the worst of the winter weather off your chest.

100% Nylon, with poly-filled padding to assist in locking in the warmth, its no-fuss design shows its practical ambitions, above all else.

Get it from Umbro for £36.00, was £45.00

In need of something to help train as both a team and an individual? This Uhlsport ball, hued in blue and at a tidy Size 3, will do just the trick. Machine-stiched for a tight finish, it also has additional foam lamination to help give it a controlled sheen for those poised to play with it.

Get it from Decathlon for £14.99, was £21.99

Another fine effort in the Club Essential line, Umbro's Bench Jacket is there to take the sting out of technical area misery on the weekend, not only with a stylish red finish but with a warm padded filling too.

Its concealed hood is a godsend - unobtrusive in regular function, but able to whip up and help keep the neck warm in a flash.

Get it from Umbro for £36.00, was £45.00

The Phantom GT Elite is one of the best boots in the business from Nike, lightweight and built to provide dynamic ankle support - and this Black Friday, Lovell Soccer have them at an absolute steal too. Expect this one to go like hot cakes, particularly with its finely-tuned chassis and open-arch plate design.

Get it from Lovell Soccer for £115.00, was £299.99

Few things delight as much as a pretty ball - but how about a ball available at just over a quarter of the original cost?

The Nike Merlin - stylish, white, dashed with obsidian and neon touches across its panels - is an absolute dream of a football, and Lovell Soccer have it at a frankly superb price too.

Get it from Lovell Soccer for £42.00, was £139.99

Another strong long-sleeve option from the Umbro range, the Vision Jersey screams retro fever; a white, textured finish with sharp, dark cuffs to match, it calls to mind the England strips of years gone by, aided in no small part by its V-collar connection near the neckline.

Get it from Umbro for £9.00, was £22.00

Article continues below

Need to lay down the law during matches? Look no further than Mitre's Zone Referee Jersey, available at half its usual price, to help you look the part as the person in the middle with the whistle.

Alas, cards are not included – but this will still go some way to helping to stamp out those reckless challenges, just by its no-nonsense attire alone.

Get it from Mitre for £15.00, was £30.00