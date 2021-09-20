​'I am a soldier on mission' - Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Bissouma

The Mali international played a vital role to help his team win last weekend to move fourth on the Premier League table

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma insists he is on a mission and nothing can stop him from achieving it.

The Mali international played a vital role in helping the Seagulls collect maximum points in a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 35th minute before Danny Welbeck nodded in a Leandro Trossard cross to make it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

Leicester scored their only goal in the 61st minute courtesy of Jamie Vardy, who converted a Youri Tieleman's cross before VAR denied Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi for offside.

Bissouma was happy with the three points and he could not hide it from social media.

"It can happen that I fall on the way but I would always reveal myself to continue my journey because I am a soldier on a mission; great team performance," the 25-year-old posted.

After the win, the Seagulls moved to the fourth position with 12 points, just one behind leaders Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Meanwhile, manager Brendan Rodgers believes his charges were unlucky after two disallowed goals following VAR reviews.

"I can see a little bit on Ade's [Lookman] one where Barnes' run is maybe blocking him a bit - the 'keeper is maybe thinking Jannik is going to head it so it catches him by surprise. I think he can still see the ball but I can understand that one, that Barnes is maybe half-blocking him," Rodgers said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"But for [Ndidi's] goal, 'Barnsey' is moving out; everything's in front of the goalkeeper - he can see it. It's a great leap, a great header and at no time was the 'keeper ever blocked from viewing it.

"We didn't have the luck on our side and that's ultimately cost us. I don't think there's any doubt that we should have had at least one of those as a goal."

The Foxes have six points from five matches and as a result, they are placed 12th on the table.