Birmingham City vs QPR: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham and QPR, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham City will be looking to snap a four-game winless run across all competitions when they welcome QPR at St. Andrew's in Friday's Championship encounter.

John Eustace's men suffered back-to-back league defeats, the last a 2-1 loss at Preston North End, while the Hoops are coming into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Birmingham vs QPR kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: St. Andrew's

The Championship match between Birmingham and QPR will be played at St. Andrew's football stadium in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Birmingham vs QPR online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Lee Buchanan is back after serving his one-match ban and may be brought in to replace Emmanuel Longelo at left-back.

Eustace is also likely to use Scott Hogan as the main striker, with Jay Stansfield dropping into a deeper role and Oliver Burke moving to the bench.

Midfielder Alfie Chang is the only injury concern at the club.

Birmingham possible XI: Ruddy; Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Buchanan; Sunjic, Bielik; Anderson, Stansfield, Miyoshi; Hogan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Ruddy, Jeacock Defenders: Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Oakley Midfielders: Bielik, Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele Forwards: Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz

QPR team news

Moving towards full fitness and scoring off the bench against Swansea, Lyndon Dykes may get the nod ahead of Sinclair Armstrong on Friday.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth would otherwise name a similar side from their last outing, especially as Jack Colback is in the middle of a three-match ban.

Defender Jimmy Dunne is ruled out with a shoulder injury.

QPR possible XI: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Fox; Smyth, Dozzell, Field, Paal; Willock, Dykes, Chair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Begovic, Archer, Walsh Defenders: Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Cook, Drewe, Paal, Fox, Larkeche, Kakay Midfielders: Field, Dozzell, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Duke-McKenna, Chair, Willock, Adomah Forwards: Dykes, Armstrong, Kelman, Smyth

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 18, 2023 QPR 0-1 Birmingham City Championship Oct 28, 2022 Birmingham City 2-0 QPR Championship Jan 2, 2022 Birmingham City 1-2 QPR Championship Sep 28, 2021 QPR 2-0 Birmingham City Championship Feb 27, 2021 Birmingham City 2-1 QPR Championship

