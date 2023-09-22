This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Birmingham City vs QPR: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Championship
team-logo
St Andrew's Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON SKY SPORTS
Scott Hogan Birmingham 2023-24Getty Images
Birmingham CityQueens Park RangersChampionshipBirmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham and QPR, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham City will be looking to snap a four-game winless run across all competitions when they welcome QPR at St. Andrew's in Friday's Championship encounter.

John Eustace's men suffered back-to-back league defeats, the last a 2-1 loss at Preston North End, while the Hoops are coming into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Birmingham vs QPR kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 22, 2023
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:St. Andrew's

The Championship match between Birmingham and QPR will be played at St. Andrew's football stadium in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on September 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Birmingham vs QPR online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Lee Buchanan is back after serving his one-match ban and may be brought in to replace Emmanuel Longelo at left-back.

Eustace is also likely to use Scott Hogan as the main striker, with Jay Stansfield dropping into a deeper role and Oliver Burke moving to the bench.

Midfielder Alfie Chang is the only injury concern at the club.

Birmingham possible XI: Ruddy; Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Buchanan; Sunjic, Bielik; Anderson, Stansfield, Miyoshi; Hogan.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Etheridge, Ruddy, Jeacock
Defenders:Sanderson, Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Oakley
Midfielders:Bielik, Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Hall, Gardner, Khela, Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele
Forwards:Roberts, Burke, Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz

QPR team news

Moving towards full fitness and scoring off the bench against Swansea, Lyndon Dykes may get the nod ahead of Sinclair Armstrong on Friday.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth would otherwise name a similar side from their last outing, especially as Jack Colback is in the middle of a three-match ban.

Defender Jimmy Dunne is ruled out with a shoulder injury.

QPR possible XI: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Fox; Smyth, Dozzell, Field, Paal; Willock, Dykes, Chair.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Begovic, Archer, Walsh
Defenders:Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Cook, Drewe, Paal, Fox, Larkeche, Kakay
Midfielders:Field, Dozzell, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Duke-McKenna, Chair, Willock, Adomah
Forwards:Dykes, Armstrong, Kelman, Smyth

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Mar 18, 2023QPR 0-1 Birmingham CityChampionship
Oct 28, 2022Birmingham City 2-0 QPRChampionship
Jan 2, 2022Birmingham City 1-2 QPRChampionship
Sep 28, 2021QPR 2-0 Birmingham CityChampionship
Feb 27, 2021Birmingham City 2-1 QPRChampionship

Useful links