Between the 1988 incident and Zidane’s decision… Real Madrid fear embarrassment at Camp Nou

Real Madrid enter the final stretch of La Liga with no margin for error, currently trailing leaders Barcelona by nine points as the Catalans edge closer to the title.

According to Spanish newspaper MARCA, if both sides keep winning, the title could be sealed for Barcelona in El Clásico on 10 May—or even earlier should Real Madrid stumble.

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Should Real’s slide continue and Bayern be crowned champions before the Clásico, Los Blancos would face an added Camp Nou headache: the guard of honour. The only previous occurrence at Camp Nou was in 1988, when Barça players formed a guard of honour for Madrid as the reigning league champions.

In 2018 the roles were reversed, with Madrid visiting an already-crowned Barça; Zinedine Zidane defused the debate by refusing to create a guard of honour and stating, “That is my decision.”

With this history in mind, observers now wonder how the Royal Club will respond if the same scenario plays out this term.